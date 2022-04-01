Farmers & Merchants State Bank Celebrates 125 Years Serving Its Communities

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., FMAO is proud to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Farmers & Merchants State Bank this year.



Farmers & Merchants State Bank was founded on April 1, 1897 by six local businessmen who realized the need for a bank in the village of Archbold, Ohio. The bank's first office was one room located in the Vernier Hotel building. Since its founding, F&M has expanded throughout Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana and Southern Michigan. Today, F&M has 30 full-service office locations in Ohio and Indiana, three Loan Production Offices and a brokerage firm, FM Investment Services. As of December 31, 2021, F&M had over $2.6 billion in total assets.

"We are proud to celebrate our 125th anniversary with our friends, customers and communities," said Lars Eller, President and CEO. "We would not be where we are today without the dedication of our team and leadership, both past and present. While our footprint has greatly expanded, our values remain true to our original mission. We look forward to providing leading financial products and services to our customers, associates, shareholders and communities for many more years to come."

Commemorating this milestone, the bank's year-long celebration includes special events, promotions and donations throughout its communities. The celebration kicks off on Friday, April 1, 2022 with every F&M office location hosting an anniversary party for employees and customers with desserts and $125 cash giveaways at each office.

Some of the year's celebratory events also include:

NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony on July 18 th

Custom apparel and gifts for employees

Donating $125 on behalf of each F&M employee to a charity of their choice, which is expected to generate nearly $50,000 in support of local communities

Giveaways and drawings through office celebrations and on F&M social media channels

Deposit and loan product promotions



"As we continue to celebrate our 125th anniversary, we are looking forward to the next 125 years. We will remain committed to our mission of nurturing lasting relationships with our customers, associates, communities and shareholders," concluded Eller.

To stay up to date on F&M's anniversary celebrations and product promotions throughout the year, please visit https://www.fm.bank/celebrating125.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or through F&M's website www.fm.bank.