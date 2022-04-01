Flex LNG – Cheniere declares the option for the 5th LNG Carrier

April 1, 2022 Hamilton Bermuda
Flex LNG, Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") FLNG announced today that Cheniere Marketing International ("Cheniere") has declared their option to employ a fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG under the Time Charter Agreements announced April 14, 2021.
Cheniere and Flex LNG has agreed that Flex Volunteer will be the fourth ship under the agreement and that this ship will be delivered to Cheniere mid-April 2022 rather than during third quarter of 2022 as originally agreed. The Time Charter with duration of 3.5 years has therefore been extended by about 2.5 months to facilitate early delivery of the ship to Cheniere.
Flex Aurora will be the fifth ship to be delivered to Cheniere, and she will commence her 3.5-year Time Charter during third quarter of 2022 according to the original agreement. Last year, Cheniere took delivery of Flex Vigilant, Flex Endeavour and Flex Ranger under Time Charters with a minimum duration of between 3 and 3.8 years.
All existing Flex LNG ships are large LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of approximately 173,400 to 174,000 cubic meters and are fitted with efficient dual-fuel two-stroke propulsion (MEGI/XDF). This makes the ships particularly ideal for large parcel, long haul transportation with the industry's lowest carbon footprint and unit transportation cost.
The Time Charter Party Agreements remain subject to certain closing conditions in connection with the delivery and acceptance of the LNG carriers to Cheniere.
For further information, please contact:
Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
+47 23 11 40 00
IR@flexlng.com
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.