Ocugen, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Gene Therapy Candidate OCU400 to Treat Inherited Retinal Degeneration

MALVERN, Pa., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN, a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OCU400, a modifier gene therapy candidate for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP) resulting from mutations in the nuclear receptor subfamily 2 group E member 3 (NR2E3) and Rhodopsin (RHO) genes.



This first patient dosing marks the beginning of the dose-escalating, observer-blind, Phase 1/2 safety and efficacy study. This Phase 1/2 study is currently enrolling. More information can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov, under identifier number NCT05203939.

"Everyone at Ocugen is excited about this important milestone. Every day, our teams are working toward developing a therapeutic for people who have no options when facing inherited retinal diseases," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. "The first phase of the study is a safety evaluation of the product, eventually progressing into an efficacy study in patients. Today's announcement signifies a first and monumentally critical step forward in achieving our mission to cure blindness diseases."

RP is a group of rare, genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina (the light-sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye). Common symptoms include difficulty seeing at night and a progressive loss of side (peripheral) vision. It is generally estimated that RP affects roughly 1 in 4,000 people – approximately two million people – globally.1 There is currently no approved therapy intended to stop the progression of RP based on all of the genetic mutations that cause the disease.

Ocugen's modifier gene therapy platform aims to target nuclear hormone receptors (NHRs) that regulate multiple functions within the retina, giving it the potential to address many different gene mutations—and, in turn, multiple retinal diseases—with a single product. Traditional gene therapy, which transfers a functional version of a non-functional gene into target cells, addresses only one individual gene mutation at a time.

"Our premise is that disease progression can be halted at whatever stage patients are currently at, potentially preventing further vision loss," said David Birch, PhD, Scientific Director at the Rose-Silverthorne Retinal Degenerations Laboratory. "This Phase 1/2 clinical trial targets people who have RP resulting from mutations in the NR2E3 and RHO genes. Based on the safety and efficacy outcomes, this study may be expanded to include additional genetic mutations in a Phase 3 study designed to demonstrate broad therapeutic applications of OCU400 in people with RP and Leber congenital amaurosis. If approved, we believe OCU400 may ultimately impact the lives of people facing retinitis pigmentosa and other retinal diseases rooted in the mutations of more than 175 genes."

