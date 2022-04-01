(DGX) News: Contact Leading Law Firm Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ("Quest" or the "Company") DGX, any of its executive officers, or others violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.
What if I have information relevant to the investigation? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding Quest should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.
What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On January 1, 2022, New York Times released an article regarding the efficacy of Quest and other screening labs for certain prenatal tests. The article states that these tests produce misleading results and does not properly disclose the chances of a false positive. The article elaborates stating, "The test is advertised as getting positive microdeletion results right 75 percent of the time. But that figure comes from a single study that included nine confirmed cases of microdeletions, for a test that screens for seven such disorders. The company doesn't specify how the tests perform individually, and declined to provide that data. (In a statement, Quest said its test has "excellent performance.").
Disclaimer: At this time, Johnson Fistel has not concluded whether any violations of law may have occurred or whether investors have valid legal claims for recovery of their losses.
