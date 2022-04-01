VIRTEX Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2022 Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIRTEX, LP today announced that it has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in Engineering and Production Technology.

VIRTEX's Project, 'Extended Reality & Telepresence' (XRT), featured augmented reality and how it uses emerging technology to facilitate growth and innovate with limited space and downtime in the manufacturing process. The utilization of augmented reality (AR) & extended reality (XR) has helped VIRTEX to advance with technology that helps move the entire industry forward.

"VIRTEX's XRT initiative is changing the way we do business," said Ian Denefe, Manufacturing Engineer at VIRTEX. "Remote access and telepresence have helped mitigate the effects of travel restrictions, and the use of AR seeks to expand the capabilities and efficiency of our engineering, production, and quality control resources."

You probably don't think about augmented reality (AR) being used in the manufacturing process. With new and emerging technology in AR, manufactures are seeing changes in designs as well as the way view the assembly process. With huge improvement in efficiency and accuracy, this technology is helping transform the electronic manufacturing business.

"Our customers and partners know that VIRTEX brings cutting-edge capabilities to tackle some of our most complex problems," said Brad Heath, President & CEO of VIRTEX. "VIRTEX continues to lead the market in innovation, providing advanced solutions for the toughest operational challenges. The work our team did to accelerate training and employee onboarding has been critical in the growth plans VIRTEX has experienced in a very challenging workforce environment."

VIRTEX is a leading manufacturer of circuit card assemblies, high complexity cables and harnesses, precision machined parts and mission-critical electronic systems for small- and medium-sized customer programs across a wide range of industries. VIRTEX specializes in high-reliability markets requiring complex system-level assembly and world-class supply chain resiliency. VIRTEX is based in Austin, Texas, with additional manufacturing facilities in Plano, TX, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Jersey and Juarez, Mexico.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

