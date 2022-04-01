Yooma Wellness Provides Vitality CBD Novel Foods Update

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") YOOMYOOM)), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Vitality CBD and its extensive product range have successfully been published on the UK Food Standard Agencies (FSA) Novel Foods approved list for CBD.



The increased compliance in the sector is welcomed by the company, which helps ensure that only fully compliant products are available for purchase. Those not included on the FSA's CBD Novel Food register will subsequently have to be taken off sale in the UK.

Phillip Glyn, Commercial Director of Vitality, said: "After 18 months of work and investment, Vitality CBD is delighted and proud to be included on the Novel Food Public List. It is an important milestone for the company and will add further credibility to being one of the most trusted CBD brands in the UK."

Jordan Greenberg, CEO of Yooma, said: "Yesterday's update by the FSA is welcome news and moves us ever closer to receiving full authorisation for Vitality's products. Yooma's position as a vertically-integrated manufacturer and distributor of CBD products means we are well placed to capitalise on the growing demand for these products across the UK and Europe. We look forward to receiving the results of the toxicology report and updating shareholders on our further progress."

About Vitality CBD Limited

Vitality CBD is the most widely stocked brand of CBD in the UK with products distributed in national retailers such as Boots, Tesco, ASDA and Lloyds Pharmacy. Vitality CBD is also prominent on E-commerce retailers such as Amazon, eBay, Very & Ocado. The Vitality CBD product portfolio has over 60 SKUs including oils and sprays in a wide range of flavours and strengths, edibles, and a specially developed and formulated range of CBD skin care cosmetic products.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

