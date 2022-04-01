Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market to 2029 - Featuring Pfizer, Abbvie and Alere Among Others

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on global infectious disease treatment market studies the increasing demand for infectious disease treatment due to rise in the drug resistant bacterial strain, early disease diagnosis and treatment and promising drug pipeline.



For the purpose of this study, the infectious disease treatment market is segmented into therapeutics (Antibacterial drugs, Antiviral drugs, Antifungal drugs, Antiparasitic drugs) and application type (AIDS, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HPV, MRSA, CT/NG and Others); Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



The pipeline analysis for global infectious disease treatment market comprises projected market sales of Phase III anti-infective drugs estimated till 2029. We have estimated sales of very specific molecules based on the type (Imipenem/Cilastatin+relebactum, (MK-7655), S-033188, Cadazolid, Baxdela (Delafloxacin), GS-9620 (TLR-7 agonist), Doravirine (MK-1439), ZERBAXA (MK-7625A)), are the drugs in the pipeline which are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period.



The geographic segmentation of the global infectious disease treatment market is performed for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa markets. The regions are also further sub-segmented on the basis of major countries. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2019 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



Based on therapeutics types, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into

Antibacterial drugs

Antiviral drugs

Antifungal drugs

Antiparasitic drugs

Factors such as rising prevalence of infectious disease, technological advancement in the anti-infective drug formulation for e.g. (Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride effervescent tablets have more gastro-retention than Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride tablets) and rising demand for personalized medication promotes the demand for infectious disease treatment market. Antibacterial drugs holds the largest market due to increasing prevalence of bacterial infection, rise in the number of drug resistant bacterial strain will propel the demand for higher antibiotics. Antiviral drugs are anticipated to register faster growth due to high public awareness of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV, HPV and Gonorrhea, and technological advancement in the formulation of antivirals with least side effects for e.g. (Zidovudine an antiretroviral drug is available as an IV formulation to surpass adverse effects such as nausea and vomiting in pregnant women). Overall, the global infectious disease treatment market is highly competitive with presence of multiple players like Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Hoffman-La Roche AG, Alere, Inc. etc. specializing in respective fields. Consolidation activities are being increasingly witnessed on the competitive front with a view to increase the technological advancement in the infectious disease treatment market.



Based on application, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA)

Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Others

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) held the largest market in the application segment, according to World Health Organization approximately 290 million (1995-2005) women suffered with HPV infection. The growth is attributed mainly due to increasing prevalence of HPV infection, high public awareness and early disease diagnosis. Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA) will be the fastest growing market due to the increase in number of MRSA infection in hospitals, medication lapse, unhygienic conditions in hospitals and use of non-sterilized surgical devices, and unnecessary use of antibiotics etc.



For the purpose of this study, the global infectious disease treatment market is categorized into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America was observed as the largest market for infectious disease treatment in the base year 2020. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 about 39,513 new cases of human acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV). The growth is attributed mainly due to increasing prevalence of infectious disease, public awareness and early disease diagnosis and supportive reimbursement policies. Europe is expected to be the second largest market due to rising public awareness related with early disease diagnosis, improved healthcare infrastructure, government and non-government organizations arranging awareness activities and camps. Growth of Asia Pacific for infectious disease treatment market is attributed by factors like rising prevalence of infectious disease, increasing investments in drug R&D and higher disposable income in these regions. However, factors such as developing health infrastructure, increasing awareness among people about health care and tapping potential market in the remote areas to fuel the rapid growth of infectious disease treatment market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa region in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Rising prevalence of infectious disease

3.2.2 Rising demand for personalized medication

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 The emergence of drug resistant bacterial strains

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.4.1 Technological advancement in the anti-infective drug formulation to achieve more drug efficacy and fewer adverse effects

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Market Competition Assessment: Infectious Disease Treatment, by Key Players



Chapter 4 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Therapeutics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Antibacterial drugs

4.3 Antiviral drugs

4.4 Antifungal drugs

4.5 Antiparasitic drugs

4.6 Projected sales of Phase III drugs estimated till 2029 (US $ Mn)

4.6.1 Imipenem/Cilastatin + relebactum

4.6.2 Cadazolid

4.6.3 GS-9620 (TLR-7 Agonist)

4.6.4 Doravirine (MK-1439)

4.6.5 Others

4.7 Tabular representation of Phase II and I drugs



Chapter 5 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Application

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

5.3 Hepatitis B

5.4 Hepatitis C

5.5 Human Papillomavirus

5.6 Hospital acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection (MRSA)

5.7 Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, By Geography

6.1 Preface

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pfizer, Inc.

7.2 F.Hoffman-La Roche AG

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 Abbvie, Inc.

7.5 Merck & Company

7.6 Alere, Inc.

7.7 Allergan, Inc.

7.8 Bayer AG

7.9 Baxter International Inc.

7.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

7.11 Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.12 Gilead Sciences, Inc.



