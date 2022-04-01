Global Cargo Bikes Market to 2028 - by Type, Application, Fuel Type and Region

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Bikes Market, by Type, by Application, by Fuel Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electric cargo bikes are operated and powered by electric batteries made up of lithium ion and nickel based batteries. Electric cargo bikes are generally light in weight that provides smooth and stable ride. In addition, electric cargo bikes have a low running cost and it produces less pollutants as compared to other modes of cargo transportation.



Market Dynamics

Lower running prices, reduction in transportation times, and lower environmental impacts of using cargo bikes instead of different mediums to transport the goods, are the factors attributing to the growth rate of cargo bike market. In addition, increasing research and development, and new product launches of technologically advanced cargo bikes, such as extended battery life of electric cargo bike are further boosting the demand for the same.



For instance, in February 2021, Aberdeen City Council planned to launch hydrogen-powered cargo bikes. Council planned to lower the emission caused due to petrol or diesel powered cargo bikes. This hydrogen powered cargo bikes will be developed under a European project called Fuel Cell Cargo Pedelecs. Under this project, a contract for six e-cargo bikes has been submitted on Public Contracts Scotland to be modified with hydrogen fuel cell subsystems.



Electric powered cargo bikes has limited range and it travels with a less speed as compared to diesel or petrol powered cargo bikes, owing to their small engine, which is expected to hamper the sales of cargo bikes over the forecast period.



Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global cargo bike market on the basis of type, application, fuel type, and region. On the basis of type, the global cargo bike market is segmented into two wheeled, three wheeled, and four wheeled. On the basis of application, the global cargo bike market is segmented into courier and parcel service provider, retail suppliers, personal transportation, waste, and municipal services, and others. On the basis of fuel type, the global cargo bike market is segmented into electric batteries (lead based, nickel based, and lithium ion), hydrogen, and others. On the basis of region, global cargo bike market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East, and Africa.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cargo bike market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global cargo bike market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Major companies operating in the global cargo bike market are: Accell Group, Bodo Vehicle Group Co., Ltd, Butchers & Bicycles ApS, CERO Electric Cargo Bikes, DOUZE Factory SAS, Dutch Cargo Bike, G & O Family Cyclery, Gessato, Jinhua Jobo Technology Co., Ltd, Tern, Urban Arrow, Worksman Cycles, Xtracycle Inc, XYZ CARGO, and Yuba Bicycles LLC.

These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global cargo bike market analysis report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cargo bike market analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Fuel Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Solutions Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Cargo Bikes Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Short Term

Long term

5. Global Cargo Bikes Market, By Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)

Segment trends

Two Wheeled

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021-2028, (US$ Million)

Three Wheeled

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Four Wheeled

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

6. Global Cargo Bikes Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)

Segment trends

Courier and Parcel Service Provider

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Retail Suppliers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Personal Transportation

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Waste, and Municipal Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

7. Global Cargo Bikes Market, By Fuel Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 and 2028 (%)

Segment trends

Electric Batteries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Lead Based

Nickel Based

Lithium Ion

Hydrogen

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (US$ Million)

8. Global Cargo Bikes Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Accell Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Bodo Vehicle Group Co., Ltd

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Butchers & Bicycles ApS

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

CERO Electric Cargo Bikes

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

DOUZE Factory SAS

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Dutch Cargo Bike

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

G & O Family Cyclery.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Gessato

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Jinhua Jobo Technology Co., Ltd

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tern

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Urban Arrow

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Worksman Cycles

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Xtracycle Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

XYZ CARGO

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Yuba Bicycles LLC

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

