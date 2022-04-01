Armada Hoffler Properties Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH announced it has issued its 2021 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights Armada Hoffler's ongoing commitment to environmental, workplace health and safety, social responsibility, corporate governance, and other sustainability matters over the course of 2021.

"We conduct our business in a way that contributes to positive economic, social and environmental outcomes for our customers, shareholders, employees and the communities we serve," said Louis Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. "Our focus continues to be on the long-term durability and transparency of our environmental, social, and governance practices."

The 2021 Sustainability Report can be accessed through the sustainability page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com/Sustainability.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

