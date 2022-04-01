Armada Hoffler Properties Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH announced it has issued its 2021 Sustainability Report.
The report highlights Armada Hoffler's ongoing commitment to environmental, workplace health and safety, social responsibility, corporate governance, and other sustainability matters over the course of 2021.
"We conduct our business in a way that contributes to positive economic, social and environmental outcomes for our customers, shareholders, employees and the communities we serve," said Louis Haddad, President and CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. "Our focus continues to be on the long-term durability and transparency of our environmental, social, and governance practices."
The 2021 Sustainability Report can be accessed through the sustainability page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com/Sustainability.
About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.
Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 612-4248
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.