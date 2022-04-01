Reverse Logistics in a Circular Economy Trends Report 2022: Key Challenges Faced by Different Industries to Manage Reverse Logistics and Adopt More Circular Models and Solutions

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Reverse Logistics in a Circular Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the key challenges faced by different industries to manage reverse logistics and adopt more circular models and solutions that leading participants are taking, in addition to leveraging the opportunities opened from this trend for the development of new technology solutions, logistics services, and business models.

Consumers, especially in the Western world, are looking for clean-label products. Circular economy is a key enabler for environmentally friendly products, and reverse logistics, as a method to integrate the consumer in the upcycling and production cycle, is reinforcing this potential marketing aspect.



Reverse logistics is the process of collecting and aggregating products, components, or materials at their end of life for reuse, recycling, and returns. Reverse logistics plays an important role in the process of companies aiming to transition to a circular economy.



The availability of raw materials is at risk, with geopolitical and economic stress. Volumes and prices are fluctuating even more because of the effects of COVID-19. Some materials are facing scarcity issues, such as copper and fish oil, and companies may face several hurdles, such as uneven quality and quantity in return loads. Cost challenges are related to transport costs that may be higher than the residual value of the transported goods. Circular economy and reverse logistics can help organizations solve these issues and mitigate the risk for supply security.

The improvement of supply chain management, especially with digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), tracking capabilities, and digital twins, allows for the easier management of complex logistics flows, and reverse logistics is becoming more possible with the help of these technologies.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the key challenges and opportunities to shift from conventional to reverse logistics?

What are the solutions and opportunities to overcome these challenges?

What are the emerging and innovative logistics models for the circular economy?

What are the key aspects organizations must consider moving toward a circular economy model?

Key Topics Covered:



Trends Strategic Imperative

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe - Reverse Logistics Impact

Main Findings

Growth Opportunities Essential to Future Success

Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Collection of Goods for Second Life

Case Study - Collecting Goods for a Second Life

Technology-driven Supply Chain Solutions for a Circular Economy

Case Study - Technology-driven Supply-chain Solutions for Circular Economy

Circular Economy Product and Packaging Design

Case Study - Circular Economy Product and Packaging Design

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications

Trend Opportunity Proof Cases

Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity - Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Analysis

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Trend Opportunity - Top 5 Challenges on the Horizon

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends Beets Implications

Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - End-to-end Supply-chain-as-a-service

Growth Opportunity 2 - Specialists/Niche Solution Provider for Reverse Logistics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Sustainable Subscription Good Consumption Models

Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

