Saudi Arabia Automotive Connectors Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Connectors Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Connection Type, By System Type, By Application Type, By Geography, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia automotive connectors market is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the increasing incorporation of advanced features in passenger and commercial vehicles. Automotive connectors comprise sockets and plugs that are used to connect wires, cables, printed circuit boards, integrated circuit packages, batteries, etc., in vehicles.

There has been a rising adoption of automotive connectors for enhancing safety and security features in cars, such as anti-theft alarms, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, etc. Many automotive manufacturers include lightweight materials for compact vehicle structures to improve fuel efficiency and optimize space.

In 2021, the Saudi government strengthened safety regulations for new cars to be marketed in the Kingdom, which led to the addition of front-seat airbags for passengers, smart braking systems, anti-lock brakes, etc. in cars, which in turn propelled the demand for automotive connectors and is expected to remain a driving factor for Saudi Arabia automotive connectors market.

Automotive manufacturers are developing more advanced automotive connector technology to enhance vehicle design and efficiency, which is expected to boost the Saudi Arabia automotive connectors market. The rising adoption of in-vehicle infotainment systems and advanced navigation systems have increased the utilization of electronic components, which is anticipated to support the growth of the Saudi Arabia automotive connectors market during the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The safety & security segment is expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia automotive connectors market due to rising electrification in vehicles and increasing use of advanced vehicle safety technologies.

Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia automotive connectors market include

TE Connectivity

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

Molex Incorporated

Amphenol

Eaton

Rosenberger

Littelfuse

Omron Corporation

Samtec, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Automotive Connectors Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Saudi Arabia Automotive Connectors Market, By Connection Type:

Wire to Wire Connection

Board to Board Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Saudi Arabia Automotive Connectors Market, By System Type:

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Saudi Arabia Automotive Connectors Market, By Application:

Body Control & Interiors

Fuel & Emission Control

Safety & Security System

Engine Control & Cooling System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2r25k

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900