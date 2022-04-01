Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Outlook Report 2022: Increasing Sophistication of Attacks and Evolving Threat Landscape Powering the Industry

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cybersecurity attacks increased tremendously in 2020 and 2021, primarily in the frequency and sophistication of attacks. Apart from the growing concerns about signature-less ransomware and ransomware-as-a-service, attackers also use artificial intelligence and machine learning to scale up attacks.

To this end, many governments acknowledge the serious threat of industrial cybersecurity attacks and propose effective defense policies. However, a shortage of OT security expertise remains a critical issue that needs to be addressed. From an industry standpoint, critical infrastructures are no longer the only targets. Apolitical and financially motivated attacks are now common across all industries, increasingly prompting industry participants to strengthen their awareness in building an effective OT security posture.



In addition to critical infrastructures (e.g., power) and the oil and gas sector, industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and logistics also present growth opportunities. While the power sector is ahead in cybermaturity and typically has a higher budget, sectors such as water are challenged with lower budget and resource shortages. North America, Europe, and the Middle East are the key regions in the industrial cybersecurity market, whereas Asia-Pacific countries such as Australia and New Zealand are now investing in industrial cybersecurity and implementing new regulations.



The industrial cybersecurity market is pivoting toward convergence and creating an ecosystem of trust. Partnerships among companies from different backgrounds are common and will continue to increase. Offering comprehensive IT-OT security capabilities is important. Therefore, niche OT cybersecurity firms and companies providing standalone, point solutions will become acquisition targets. Robust acquisition activity in the market is also expected to continue.

OT security vendors will play a larger role in preparing industrial organizations to deal with never-before-seen attacks and attack vectors.



Prediction 1: Industrial Cybersecurity will Emphasize Resiliency

Prediction 2: More Companies from Different Backgrounds will Form Strategic Partnerships to Deliver Fully Integrated and Joint Solutions Industrial Cybersecurity: Best Practice Versus Good Enough Solutions

Prediction 3: Niche OT Cybersecurity Firms and Companies Offering Point Solutions will be the Main Targets of Continued Merger and Acquisition Activity in Industrial Cybersecurity

Prediction 4: More Companies will Move Toward AI and ML as Key Differentiators in Detecting Advanced and Unknown Threats

Prediction 5: Successful OT Alert Management to Reduce the Risk of False Positives will be Critical Amid the Rising Threats and Vulnerabilities

Prediction 6: Managed Security Services will See Higher Growth than Professional Services, and MSSPs will Become Stronger and More Active

Prediction 7: Continued Remote Access to OT will Increase the Responsibility of All Stakeholders to Advance their Cybermaturity

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

Growth Opportunity 2: Inorganic Growth through Acquisitions is a Preferred Growth Strategy

Growth Opportunity 3: Using AI to Fill Gaps in OT Security and Add Value to Existing Security Solutions

