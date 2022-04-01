Reflex Finance Announces New Launchpad Features and V2 Migration

Roermond, the Netherlands, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Reflex Finance team has been working on the Reflex Launchpad since the beginning of February 2022. Now, the developers announced they are offering buybacks of all tokens that launch through this feature. The platform will return the tokens to the launching token at a price available from the 1st to the 48th hour that passes after launch.







Those using the Launchpad can take a picture at any time during this interval. Next, they must send it to the team via their Telegram channel and comply with the Launchpad rules. Furthermore, once the admins confirm the price, Reflex offers an additional discount of up to 15% off the buyback price. "Our goal at Reflex is to become the safest and most project friendly Launchpad in the crypto space," says CEO Ryan Arriaga.

If you ask Chairman Myles Tweedy about his vision, "Our focus is to differentiate ourselves from traditional launch pads and bring a more human-centric feel to our services and act as a "full" launchpad in every sense of the word. Meaning, our additional services will also help serve and guide the entrepreneur to have the most successful launch possible." Additionally, Reflex will post subscription offers consistently through the Launchpad to help new tokens grow. For instance, users may apply for Discord-building services at discounted rates. This service is also available on-demand to create an account within 24-48 hours without extra costs.

Lastly, Reflex teamed up with a marketing company to provide discounted rates on token launches and smart contract audits. The latter will be available for Gold Tier users. They also benefit from the strictest KYC process, background checks, and a rug pull-free launch. On the other hand, Silver Tier users can only access smart contract audits and KYC procedures.

Reflex Launchpad Security Details

Tactical Onboarding

Lower risk of fraud and users with fake credentials.

Facial recognition that identifies people wearing 2D or 3D masks.

Compliant with strict regulations, such as BaFin and FINMA

Support in the form of automated document recognition, AI, and Machine Learning comparison.

The KYC process will search all databases worldwide, including international intelligence.

A multi-platform functionality with support for Android, iOS, and web.

Migration to V2

Reflex Finance will migrate from V1 to V2 in early April and create a bridge between several networks and blockchains. For instance, this feature will link prestigious chains, such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche. Furthermore, it will maintain a 1:1 ratio for all the $REFLEX tokens users hold in their wallets. Lastly, the new platform will support farming and a custom DEX showing real-time pricing via charts.

About Reflex Finance

Reflex Finance launched in February 2022 as a hyper-deflationary reflection token on the BNB Chain (Binance Smart Chain). It runs on a liquidity-generating protocol with additional staking opportunities. Furthermore, it offers staking and farming opportunities, a Ticker, and the Legion Launchpad for token releases. Lastly, the protocol provides accelerated buyback and burn for $REFLEX tokens to decrease its supply while boosting its long-term value.

