Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecast Report 2021-2027: Pay TV Revenues to Decline by $5 Billion - 18% - Between 2021 and 2027 to $22 Billion

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western Europe will lose 7 million pay TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to reach 100 million. Pay TV subscriber counts will fall for 14 of the 18 countries between 2021 and 2027. Germany will lose 2 million subs, with the UK down by 1.4 million and France nearly 1 million.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Pay TV revenues will decline by $5 billion - 18% - between 2021 and 2027 to $22 billion. The pay TV subscriber count will drop by 7%, so revenues will fall faster - revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators. IPTV will overtake satellite TV in 2026 to become the most lucrative platform."
Key Topics Covered:
Published in March 2022, this 152-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 72-page PDF document.
- Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 39-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
Companies Mentioned
- Allente
- Altibox
- Bouygues
- Boxer
- BT
- Canal Digitaal
- CanalSat
- Digita
- DNA
- DT/T-Home
- eir
- Elisa
- Eltrona
- Euskaltel
- Free
- Freenet
- Go
- HD Austria
- HD+
- KPN/Digitenne
- Liwest
- Magenta
- Melita
- Meo/PT
- NOS
- Nowo
- Orange
- Proximus
- Riks TV
- SFR
- Siminn
- Sky
- Stofa
- Sunrise
- Swisscom
- TalkTalk
- TDC
- Tele 2
- Tele des P&T
- Telecolumbus
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica/Movistar
- Telekom Austria
- Telenet
- Telenor
- Telesat/TV Vlaanderen
- Telia
- TNT
- UPC
- Virgin
- Vodafone
- VOO
- You See
- Ziggo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cz1p3
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
