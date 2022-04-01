Global Sports Analytics Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Adoption of AI and ML Technologies to Boost Market Growth

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports analytics market size to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 8.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as increasing spending on adoption of newer technologies, changing landscape of customer intelligence to drive the market, and proliferation of customer channels are expected to drive the adoption of sports analytics technologies and services.



Traditional analytics platforms use static and stored data to analyze simple or complex patterns and react to any business situation. These platforms take days to analyze and weeks to act on the stored data. Sports analytics technology is the core enabler of big data, enabling businesses to use historical data and combine it with customer insights to predict future events. Big data is an ever-increasing technology that assists businesses in optimizing processes and minimizing operational costs.

The combination of real-time data streams, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and sports analytics can deliver competitive business advantages. Traditional analytics and BI systems use the deductive approach for analyzing data. This approach works well with structured data. Sports analytics, on the other hand, applies the inductive reasoning analysis approach, which deals with large datasets derived from ML, robotics, sensors, and AI.

It uses algorithms that carry out complex calculations on large data sets and discover interrelationships and patterns between them. Big data offers the capability to gather, manage, and examine data across business verticals, such as banking, healthcare, and agriculture, which has made it a trending topic in Information Technology (IT) for a decade. It has numerous applications, and one such field where it has revolutionized the entire landscape is the sports industry.

Data has always been crucial in sports to gain strategic decision-making capabilities and formulate other business strategies. Sports generate a large amount of data related to players, team performance, and the audience. Big data has made it easier and quicker for coaches, team managers, and sports associations to analyze the collected data and make optimum use of it. It further helps reshape existing business models, where sports are viewed as both commercial and technological platforms.

To transform sports arenas into a testbed facility for the implementation of IoT on a wide-scale deployment, the technology platform is expected to comprise a robust Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) network, mobile and cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. IoT would eventually digitalize stadium operations and provide fans with an enhanced connected experience.

A smart stadium, therefore, would use sophisticated technologies and robust infrastructure to enhance its operations to lure fans to the stadiums.

The major vendors in the global sports analytics market include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Salesforce (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), HCL (India), ChyronHego (US), Stats Perform (US), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Quant4Sport (Italy), Zebra Technologies (US), and Exasol (Germany).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Big Data and Other Related Technologies

Increasing Investment in Sports Technology for Data-Driven Decisions

Need for Player or Team Performance Improvement

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Sports Analytics Solutions

Budget Constraints to Hamper Sports Analytics Solutions' Adoption

Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

Rising Internet Proliferation and Growing Usage of Connected and Integrated Technologies

Advent of AI and ML Technologies

Complex Data Streaming to Increase Demand for Analytics

Challenges

Integration of Data from Data Silos

Lack of Professionals with Appropriate Analytical Skills

Sports Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact

Sports Analytics: Evolution

