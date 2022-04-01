ñol

Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021

by Globe Newswire
April 1, 2022 4:18 AM | 5 min read

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

This report provides details of the latest co-promotion and co-marketing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report covers details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2014 to 2021.

For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

Key benefits

Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 includes:

  • Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
  • Analysis of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure
  • Case studies of real-life co-promotion and co-marketing deals
  • Detailed access to actual co-promotion contract documents
  • The leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value since 2014
  • Most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers since 2014
  • The leading co-promotion and co-marketing partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Therapeutic area
  • Technology area

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise co-promotion and co-marketing rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Difference between co-promotion and co-marketing deals
2.3. Trends in co-promotion deals since 2014
2.3.1. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by year, 2014 to 2021
2.3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by phase of development, 2014 to 2021
2.3.3. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by industry sector, 2014 to 2021
2.3.4. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area, 2014 to 2021
2.3.5. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type, 2014 to 2021
2.3.6. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by most active company, 2014 to 2021
2.4. When co-marketing can be useful
2.5. When co-marketing is the only option
2.6. Pure deals and multi-component deals
2.6.1. Attributes of pure co-promotion deals
2.6.2. Attributes of co-promotion in multi-component deals
2.7. Reasons for including co-promotion options in a deal
2.8. Uptake of co-promotion rights
2.9. Co-promotion rights as bargaining chips
2.10. Aligning partners to make the co-promote work
2.11. The future of co-promotion as part of multicomponent deals

Chapter 3 - Overview of co-promotion deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Pure versus multi-component co-promotion deals
3.3. Pure co-promotion agreement structure
3.3.1. Example co-promotion agreements
3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Allergan - MAP Pharmaceuticals
3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Genzyme - Veracyte
3.4. Co-promotion rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
3.4.1. Example co-promotion option clauses
3.4.1.a. Case study 3: Takeda Pharmaceutical- Orexigen Therapeutics
3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Celgene - Acceleron Pharma
3.4.2. Example co-promotion right clauses
3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Takeda - Orexigen
3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos
3.5. Embedded co-promotion rights enabling third party engagement
3.5.1. Example co-promotion clauses enabling third party engagement
3.5.1.a. Case study 7: Astellas - Ambit Biosciences

Chapter 4 - Overview of co-marketing deal structure
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Co-marketing agreement structure
4.2.1. Example co-marketing agreements
4.2.1.a. Case study 8: AstraZeneca -Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
4.3. Co-marketing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
4.3.1. Example co-marketing right clauses
4.3.1.a. Case study 9: Lundbeck - Myriad Genetics

Chapter 5 - Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value

Chapter 6 - Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

Chapter 7 - Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement contracts directory 2014- 2021
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing deals with contracts 2014 to 2021

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals by technology type
Appendix 6 -Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xrgng



Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

by Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga Contributor 
August 17, 2022 2:37 PM | 4 min read
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured.

Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead to detection and treatment before the symptoms become serious.

Even though cancer is never good news, some people will have only one treatment. Others who aren’t so lucky may have a combination of treatments, such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatments. Clinical trials are also giving hope to patients.

While there are more than 100 types of cancer, some — like breast, lung and prostate — are more common than others and therefore receive a lot of attention.

There are other types of cancer that are also equally if not more important to patients than the most popular ones. Unfortunately, these types of cancers — like cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) — can be more unique and orphaned.

CTCL is a rare type of cancer that begins in white blood cells called T cells (T lymphocytes). This is worrying because these white blood cells are part of the immune system that normally fight infection in the body. 

In CTCL, the T cells develop abnormalities that make them attack the skin causing scaly patches or bumps called lesions or tumors.

There are roughly 3,000 newly reported cases of CTCL in the U.S. annually, while over 20,000 patients live with it.

CTCL Disease Overview

  • A rare class of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).
  • Malignant T-cells migrate to the skin.
  • Cancer forms patches, lesions or tumors.
  • It affects over 40,000 NHL patients worldwide; currently no cure.
  • $250 million total addressable annual  global market; more than $90 million in U.S. peak annual sales  
  • Two main subtypes of CTCL: 1. Mycosis fungoides (MF) — Early-stage (I-IIA) most common, 88% 5-year survival rate. 2. Sézary syndrome (SS) — Advanced-stage, 24% 5-year survival rate
  • No approved first-line therapy for early stage (I-IIA) CTCL (approximately 90% of CTCL patients); unmet medical need

The need to find effective treatment regimens has seen players like Bausch Health Cos. Inc. BHC, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. 4151 and Soligenix Inc. SNGX advance research and development into CTCL with several clinical trials already underway.

A Safer, More Convenient Alternative?

Out of the growing number of players in the industry, recent results from Soligenix’s clinical trials seem to have caught the attention of many.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical company boasts of having expertise in the development of orphan and unmet medical need indications, including preclinical, manufacturing, regulatory and clinical expertise.

As current treatment for early-stage CTCL lesions seem complicated given the side effects of many commonly used approaches, Soligenix’s HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) may provide a safer, more convenient alternative.

HyBryte™ is a topical ointment that is applied to the lesions and then activated by safe, visible fluorescent light.

Phase 3 FLASH Study

On July 20, Soligenix announced that the results of its successful Phase 3 FLASH (Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin) study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of CTCL were published in the prestigious  Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology, and demonstrated that HyBryte™ treatment significantly reduced lesion size, with the treatment response improving over successive six-week treatment cycles.

The rareness of CTCL — a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma — has allowed the FDA to classify HyBryte™ as an orphan drug and granted it fast-track designation as an unmet medical need currently exists.

With approximately $20 million in cash as of its recent earnings announcement, not including its non-dilutive government funding, Soligenix anticipates having sufficient capital to achieve multiple near-term inflection points as it advances its rare disease pipeline, including submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for marketing authorization in Q4 2022.

With an FDA approval and a U.S. commercial launch  of HyBryte™ in CTCL, the company estimates peak U.S. annual net sales to exceed $90 million and the total U.S. revenues during the 10-year forecast period to be greater than $700 million.

Soligenix Highlights

  • Two business segments with a robust rare disease pipeline
  • Ample cash and non-dilutive government funding
  • De-risked Lead program (HyBryte™ in CTCL)
  • Expansion into psoriasis with greater than $1 billion total addressable global market 
  • Heat-stable vaccine technology being developed in multiple biodefense and infectious diseases

As Fortune Business Insights projects the North America CTCL therapeutics market to grow from $240.9 million in 2021 to $587.4 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% in the forecast period, this could present a lot of opportunities for Soligenix as the company ramps up processes for the commercialization of HyBryte™.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by sciencedirect.com

