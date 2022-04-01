Utility NFT Coin: The all-inclusive decentralized NFT marketplace begins private sale on 15th April 2022

Dubai, UAE, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT world is currently an abstract space where people make transactions behind the scenes without bonding with enthusiasts of like minds. Instead, it should be a community where more value is given to the creator's talents and where NFT collectors get more value for their holdings, beyond just speculations.



Utility NFT Coin marketplace is an integrative platform wherein NFT creators and enthusiasts buy and sell NFTs. The platform functions as an augmented marketplace where artists of niches can tokenize their content and earn economic value! The Utility Coin NFT marketplace integrates features that enable users to make seamless transactions. Participants can Create NFT with NFTcreate, Purchase NFT, NFT SWAP, and NFT Staking.

Imagine a NFT world, where every NFT is given an intrinsic value by deriving a utility for it. That's the concept of Utility NFT Coin (UNC). The utility NFT coin network is governed by UND token, and UNC acts as the utility token across the NFT ecosystem of Utility NFC coin.

UNC begins their private sale on April 15th followed by a presale on April 20th. UNC already thrives with a active enthusiastic community willing to take UNC to next level.





Join The UNC Whitelist: Be first in line for the truly decentralized NFT movement!

When you MINT UNC, you are instantly eligible to enter the meta-verse in the P2E (play to earn) GameFi experience. All participants will be eligible for UNC (Utility NFT Coin) pink sale! The first project on multi-network to empower creators, holders, and the ecosystem. MINT this NFT, and you will be "AIRDROPPED" (an NFT will be sent to your wallet) the stake-enabled version (v2) of your initial purchase at no additional cost.



Private sale & presale will be held on the Pinksale protocol. To get on the waitlist, investors must buy 1 NFT UNC Coin.

Start Minting, Log-on to: https://unsea.io/

