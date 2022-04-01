ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Outdoor Safety in the Early Childhood Setting

ATLANTA, GA, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI110B: Outdoor Safety in the Early Childhood Setting as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users April 1-30, 2022.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, over 200,000 children visit hospital emergency rooms each year in the United States because of playground injuries. Most playground injuries are due to falls. A majority of these falls occur when children drop to the ground from a piece of equipment. Children may also injure themselves by falling into or being hit by a piece of equipment. Each year approximately 15 children die due to playground accidents. Most of these deaths are caused by falls or strangulation.

Effective supervision requires constant awareness and keen observation. It also requires close interaction with children. Children benefit from a caregiver′s attention; by engaging in play with the children, the caregiver can actively model and promote appropriate playground behavior. When it comes to supervising outdoor play, interaction is just as important as observation. Sometimes, teachers get in the habit of gathering together on the playground and chatting with one another while keeping one eye on the children. Outside playtime should not be viewed as "break time" for teachers. Instead, teachers should move around the playground and guide children toward new learning opportunities and safe, developmentally appropriate play.

ECE professionals should be aware of the age−appropriateness of the equipment. Direct children to developmentally appropriate equipment, and remember that not all equipment is age−appropriate for all children. Children should be encouraged to try new activities and take appropriate risks. However, there are major differences in the skill levels of toddlers compared to preschoolers or school−age children, and teachers are responsible for ensuring that young children avoid unnecessary risks and hazards.

This course identifies common outdoor injuries and appropriate ways to prevent them. Student will learn about the various components of playground safety and hazards, as well as the steps that must be taken to prevent accidental poisoning. Upon successful completion of this course students should be able to identify common outdoor-related injuries to children and describe appropriate ways to prevent these injuries, list the four basic components of playground safety, identify playground problems and potential hazards and identify the ways children may be exposed to poisons.

"Children who are participating in meaningful, safe activities are less likely to misbehave and injure themselves and other children," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "By making sure the child is actively engaged in an activity, a teacher can safely provide physical, emotional, social, and cognitive stimulation outdoors while ensuring safety."

CCEI110B: Outdoor Safety in the Early Childhood Setting is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu