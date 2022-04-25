Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Danaher and Sysmex Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides detailed exposure to the in vitro diagnostic analyzer market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic analyzers along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.
The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players. It covers the competitive environment, patent analysis and regulatory scenario. The report details the market shares of IVD analyzers based on test type, automation, design, application and end-user.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Danaher
- Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc
- Mindray Medical International Ltd.
- Quidel Corp.
- Roche Diagnostics Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Report Includes
- 27 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers by region, type, automation, application, therapeutic area and end user
- Information on new detection technologies and description of technological advances in fluidics for POC testing
- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and market forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Ivd Analyzers Market: Background and Technology
- In Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Analyzer Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Ivds for Neglected Infectious Diseases
- New Detection Technologies
- Technology Advancements
- Multiple Detection in a Single Instrument
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Analyzer Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Automation
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Ivd Analyzers, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario
- Ivd Regulations in North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Ivd Regulations in Europe
- Ivd Regulations in Asia-Pacific
- Ivd Regulations in Row (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)
Chapter 11 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Ivd Analyzer Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Device Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Recent Developments of Key Market Players
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtkavm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005831/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.