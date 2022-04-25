2022 Oil and Gas TechVision Opportunity Service - Highlights Innovation Features, Value Propositions and Industry Impact - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Oil and Gas TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream, midstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.
The scope encompasses hydrocarbon-based gas and oil exploration and production (E&P) technologies, materials and equipment used in E&P, and mainstream technologies such as storing and processing of natural gas.
Some upstream technologies covered are 3-D and 4-D seismic imaging, including seismic data acquisition, geophysical processing and characterization, and borehole seismic, drilling and completion technologies, well simulation and product optimization, well intervention, deepwater technologies for offshore oil and gas deposits.
Midstream technologies such as natural gas processing are covered in this TOE including natural gas sweetening, natural gas dehydration, NGL recovery, desulphurization.
Some downstream technologies profiled are crude oil refining, gas & LPG treatment, diesel & jet, vacuum gas oil conversion, and residue upgrading, Petrochemical integration is also profiled in our research, including aromatics, para-xylene and benzene, aromatics recovery, and olefins.
This monthly TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 12 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective. Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zewort
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005834/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.