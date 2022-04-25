Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report, 2022-2027 - Industry to Surpass $287 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction and demolition waste management market reached US$ 212.8 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 287.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Construction and demolition activities produce large amounts of concrete, wood, plastic and metal waste. As improper disposal of these materials results in the emission of GHGs, environmental degradation, and deterioration of overall health of people, the adoption of construction and demolition waste management practices has been gaining popularity across the globe.

Numerous developing countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa are engaged in the repairing and construction of roads, flyovers, bridges and buildings due to rapid urbanization, growing population and influx of tourists. This is also strengthening the growth of the market in these regions.

On account of growing environmental concerns, governments of several countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, are introducing stringent regulations to reduce and control illegal disposal of construction and demolition waste materials. Apart from this, NGOs in these countries are actively supporting the government's decisions by propagating awareness about the harmful impact of growing waste volume.

The introduction of green buildings is another major growth-inducing factor for the market. These buildings incorporate efficient waste management systems that employ processes which remain resource-efficient and environmentally responsible throughout the building's lifecycle.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global construction and demolition waste management market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on business sector, service type, waste type, and region.

Breakup by Business Sector

Construction

Renovation

Demolition

Demolition currently represents the largest business sector.

Breakup by Service Type

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

Collection currently accounts for the largest share.

Breakup by Waste Type

Inert

Wood

Cardboard

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

Inert currently accounts for the largest share.

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Companies Profiled

Progressive Waste Solution

Remondis

Republic Service

Clean Harbor

Daiseki

Gamma Waste Systems

Veolia Environmental

Waste Management Inc.

Renewi PLC

FCC

Advanced Disposal Services LLC

Casella Waste Systems

Key Questions Answered

How has the global construction and demolition waste management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global construction and demolition waste management industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global construction and demolition waste management market?

What is the breakup of the global construction and demolition waste management market based on the business sector?

What is the breakup of the global construction and demolition waste management market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the global construction and demolition waste management market based on the waste type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global construction and demolition waste management market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global construction and demolition waste management market?

What is the structure of the global construction and demolition waste management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global construction and demolition waste management market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w87wzf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005830/en/