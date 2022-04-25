United States Insulation Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Rebounds in Commercial Construction & Manufacturing to Boost Non-Residential Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US Insulation Market 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry study analyzes the $9.7 billion US insulation market, presenting historical demand data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts (2025 and 2030) by product (foamed plastic, fiberglass, mineral wool, cellulose, reflective insulation & reflective barriers, and other insulation materials) and market.
Companies Mentioned
- Carlisle
- CertainTeed
- Johns Manville
- Knauf
- Owens Corning
Demand for insulation in the US is forecast to increase 1.9% annually to 10.4 billion pounds in 2025 from a high 2020 base, which resulted from an increase in home renovation and new home construction during the pandemic. While demand will expand more quickly in value terms - boosted by price increases for key raw materials such as plastic and mineral wool - moderating residential building construction beginning in 2022 will dampen the outlook.
Key factors that will support insulation market demand through 2025 include:
- rebounding commercial construction activity, which fell sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic
- stringent fire safety policies and increasing energy efficiency codes throughout the country, which often call for greater use of insulation in buildings
- strong rebounds in transportation equipment production
- increasing production of HVAC equipment, industrial equipment, and appliances, particularly refrigerators and freezers
Plastic Foam & Mineral Wool Insulation Materials Continue to Gain Share from Fiberglass
Fiberglass will continue to account for the largest share of insulation demand by volume because of its relative ease of installation and cost effectiveness (i.e., it provides good R-values at a relatively low cost). However, its market share will decline through 2025, primarily due to increased competition from foamed plastic and mineral wool caused by the drive toward increasing insulation and improving air sealing in new residential buildings.
Sharp Polystyrene Price Increases Boost Market Value of Plastic Foam
Prices for plastic foam insulation are expected to expand more quickly than those of any other material. Polystyrene prices have risen above the average rate of inflation due to government regulations aimed at eliminating the use of HFC-134a in XPS blowing agents and plant closures that have constricted supply. Though prices for foamed plastic are expected to remain elevated, the material will remain competitive against other insulation due to its ease of installation, which is important in a tight labor market.
Rebounds in Commercial Construction & Manufacturing to Boost Non-residential Markets
While the residential market will continue to account for the largest share of demand gains through 2025, faster growth is expected in other markets, such as commercial construction and industrial and plant equipment. These markets will be boosted by rebounding commercial building construction and manufacturing activity as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lessen and businesses increase investment in new facilities and capacity expansions. Additionally, resumption of travel will boost insulation demand growth in transportation equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Construction Industry
- Impact on the Insulation Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Material
- Pounds, Area, & R1-Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Market
- Pounds & R1-Value
- Market Value
- Demand by Function
- Pounds & Market Value
- Thermal
- Acoustic
- Pricing Trends
4. Factors Impacting Insulation Demand
- Construction Industry Outlook
- Building Codes & Regulations
- Health Concerns
- Indoor Air Quality
- Potential Lung & Skin Irritation
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Energy Efficiency
- Blowing Agents & Ozone Depletion
5. Fiberglass Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Product Form
- Demand by Market
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
6. Foamed Plastic Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Plastic Products
- Demand by Plastic Resin & Format
- Rigid Polyurethane (PUR/PIR) Board
- Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)
- Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
- Other Foamed Plastics
- Demand by Market
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
7. Mineral Wool Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Product Form & Material
- Demand by Market
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
8. Cellulose Insulation
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Product Form
- Demand by Market
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
9. Reflective Insulation & Radiant Barriers
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
10. Small Volume Insulation Materials
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Market
- Key Suppliers
11. Residential Building Insulation
- Market Scope
- Demand by Material
- R-1 Value
- Square Feet
- Pounds
- Market Value
- Demand by Function (Thermal & Acoustic)
- Demand by Housing Type (Single-Family, Multifamily, Manufactured Housing)
- Project Types
- Demand by Project Type
- New Housing
- Retrofit Projects
- Residential Insulation Cost Comparison
12. Commercial Building Insulation
- Market Scope
- Demand by Material
- R-1 Value
- Square Feet
- Pounds
- Market Value
- Demand by Function (Thermal & Acoustic)
- Demand by Building Type (Office, Retail/Lodging, Industrial, Institutional, Other)
- Demand by Project Type (New vs. Retrofit)
- Commercial Insulation Cost Comparison
13. Other Insulation Markets
- Industrial & Plant Equipment
- HVAC & Air Distribution Systems
- Appliances
- Transportation Equipment
- All Other Markets
14. Regional Trends
15. Industry Structure
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puuden.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005818/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.