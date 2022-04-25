United States Insulation Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Rebounds in Commercial Construction & Manufacturing to Boost Non-Residential Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US Insulation Market 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry study analyzes the $9.7 billion US insulation market, presenting historical demand data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts (2025 and 2030) by product (foamed plastic, fiberglass, mineral wool, cellulose, reflective insulation & reflective barriers, and other insulation materials) and market.

Companies Mentioned

Carlisle

CertainTeed

Johns Manville

Knauf

Owens Corning

Demand for insulation in the US is forecast to increase 1.9% annually to 10.4 billion pounds in 2025 from a high 2020 base, which resulted from an increase in home renovation and new home construction during the pandemic. While demand will expand more quickly in value terms - boosted by price increases for key raw materials such as plastic and mineral wool - moderating residential building construction beginning in 2022 will dampen the outlook.

Key factors that will support insulation market demand through 2025 include:

rebounding commercial construction activity, which fell sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic

stringent fire safety policies and increasing energy efficiency codes throughout the country, which often call for greater use of insulation in buildings

strong rebounds in transportation equipment production

increasing production of HVAC equipment, industrial equipment, and appliances, particularly refrigerators and freezers

Plastic Foam & Mineral Wool Insulation Materials Continue to Gain Share from Fiberglass

Fiberglass will continue to account for the largest share of insulation demand by volume because of its relative ease of installation and cost effectiveness (i.e., it provides good R-values at a relatively low cost). However, its market share will decline through 2025, primarily due to increased competition from foamed plastic and mineral wool caused by the drive toward increasing insulation and improving air sealing in new residential buildings.

Sharp Polystyrene Price Increases Boost Market Value of Plastic Foam

Prices for plastic foam insulation are expected to expand more quickly than those of any other material. Polystyrene prices have risen above the average rate of inflation due to government regulations aimed at eliminating the use of HFC-134a in XPS blowing agents and plant closures that have constricted supply. Though prices for foamed plastic are expected to remain elevated, the material will remain competitive against other insulation due to its ease of installation, which is important in a tight labor market.

Rebounds in Commercial Construction & Manufacturing to Boost Non-residential Markets

While the residential market will continue to account for the largest share of demand gains through 2025, faster growth is expected in other markets, such as commercial construction and industrial and plant equipment. These markets will be boosted by rebounding commercial building construction and manufacturing activity as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lessen and businesses increase investment in new facilities and capacity expansions. Additionally, resumption of travel will boost insulation demand growth in transportation equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on the Insulation Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Supply & Demand

Demand by Material

Pounds, Area, & R1-Value

Market Value

Demand by Market

Pounds & R1-Value

Market Value

Demand by Function

Pounds & Market Value

Thermal

Acoustic

Pricing Trends

4. Factors Impacting Insulation Demand

Construction Industry Outlook

Building Codes & Regulations

Health Concerns

Indoor Air Quality

Potential Lung & Skin Irritation

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Energy Efficiency

Blowing Agents & Ozone Depletion

5. Fiberglass Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Product Form

Demand by Market

Market Share & Key Suppliers

6. Foamed Plastic Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Plastic Products

Demand by Plastic Resin & Format

Rigid Polyurethane (PUR/PIR) Board

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Other Foamed Plastics

Demand by Market

Market Share & Key Suppliers

7. Mineral Wool Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Product Form & Material

Demand by Market

Market Share & Key Suppliers

8. Cellulose Insulation

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Product Form

Demand by Market

Market Share & Key Suppliers

9. Reflective Insulation & Radiant Barriers

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Market Share & Key Suppliers

10. Small Volume Insulation Materials

Scope & Product Description

Demand by Market

Key Suppliers

11. Residential Building Insulation

Market Scope

Demand by Material

R-1 Value

Square Feet

Pounds

Market Value

Demand by Function (Thermal & Acoustic)

Demand by Housing Type (Single-Family, Multifamily, Manufactured Housing)

Project Types

Demand by Project Type

New Housing

Retrofit Projects

Residential Insulation Cost Comparison

12. Commercial Building Insulation

Market Scope

Demand by Material

R-1 Value

Square Feet

Pounds

Market Value

Demand by Function (Thermal & Acoustic)

Demand by Building Type (Office, Retail/Lodging, Industrial, Institutional, Other)

Demand by Project Type (New vs. Retrofit)

Commercial Insulation Cost Comparison

13. Other Insulation Markets

Industrial & Plant Equipment

HVAC & Air Distribution Systems

Appliances

Transportation Equipment

All Other Markets

14. Regional Trends

15. Industry Structure

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puuden.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005818/en/