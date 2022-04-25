National Crop Consulting Company and Agriculture Lab Welcomes New President and CEO

Ryan Hassebrook Set to Lead Servitech on May 1

ServiTech, the nation's largest independent crop consulting and agriculture lab company, has hired its new staff and vision leader. Ryan Hassebrook will step into the role of ServiTech President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on May 1.

ServiTech offers crop consulting, field intelligence and lab services for growers across the Midwest and High Plains of the United States. The company's team of internal agronomists and lab service experts consult with growers who seek information to reach high yields with data-driven knowledge and targeted insights and develop efficient feed and hay controls for profitable livestock management. ServiTech works to connect every stage of growth in production agriculture from ag technology to field services and waste management to quality lab work.

Hassebrook will lead ServiTech's 160-person organization, after serving the company as the eastern Nebraska territory lead and most recently, as director of business development.

Dave Spears serves as chair of the board for ServiTech and said the company completed an extensive search process including hiring an executive search firm and interviewing top candidates for the position of president and CEO. Once the field of candidates was narrowed, Spears said Hassebrook rose to the top.

Spears said the ServiTech Board of Directors is excited for the skills Hassebrook brings to the chief officer role.

"Ryan brings all of the qualities we were looking for in the position," Spears said. "Ryan's strategic vision combined with a sharp focus on company growth, a keen ability to communicate and his unique skill set of building a partnership and culture with our owners and staff will lead ServiTech into the future."

Hassebrook said he is honored to serve the ServiTech employee family and customer base as its next CEO.

"ServiTech has more than 45 years of trusted agronomic and laboratory expertise that will serve as the foundation for our future," he said. "Now more than ever, growers and businesses need the trusted, data-driven insights that ServiTech provides, and we will focus on providing those insights and recommendations with even more efficiency, timeliness and accuracy than ever before."

Hassebrook is a native of David City, Neb. and he currently resides in Raymond, Neb. with his wife, Kristen, and their two daughters. He serves on the Nebraska State Fair Board and is superintendent of FFA shows during the fair. Professionally, Hassebrook is a member of National Agri-Marketing Association, the Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association and the Nebraska Agri-Business Association.

About ServiTech, Inc.

ServiTech, Inc. is the nation's largest independent crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In 2020, ServiTech celebrated its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.

