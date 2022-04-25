National Crop Consulting Company and Agriculture Lab Welcomes New President and CEO

Ryan Hassebrook Set to Lead Servitech on May 1
ServiTech, the nation's largest independent crop consulting and agriculture lab company, has hired its new staff and vision leader. Ryan Hassebrook will step into the role of ServiTech President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on May 1.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005767/en/
ServiTech, the nation's largest independent crop consulting and agriculture lab company, has hired its new staff and vision leader. Ryan Hassebrook will step into the role of ServiTech President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on May 1. (Photo: Business Wire)
ServiTech offers crop consulting, field intelligence and lab services for growers across the Midwest and High Plains of the United States. The company's team of internal agronomists and lab service experts consult with growers who seek information to reach high yields with data-driven knowledge and targeted insights and develop efficient feed and hay controls for profitable livestock management. ServiTech works to connect every stage of growth in production agriculture from ag technology to field services and waste management to quality lab work.
Hassebrook will lead ServiTech's 160-person organization, after serving the company as the eastern Nebraska territory lead and most recently, as director of business development.
Dave Spears serves as chair of the board for ServiTech and said the company completed an extensive search process including hiring an executive search firm and interviewing top candidates for the position of president and CEO. Once the field of candidates was narrowed, Spears said Hassebrook rose to the top.
Spears said the ServiTech Board of Directors is excited for the skills Hassebrook brings to the chief officer role.
"Ryan brings all of the qualities we were looking for in the position," Spears said. "Ryan's strategic vision combined with a sharp focus on company growth, a keen ability to communicate and his unique skill set of building a partnership and culture with our owners and staff will lead ServiTech into the future."
Hassebrook said he is honored to serve the ServiTech employee family and customer base as its next CEO.
"ServiTech has more than 45 years of trusted agronomic and laboratory expertise that will serve as the foundation for our future," he said. "Now more than ever, growers and businesses need the trusted, data-driven insights that ServiTech provides, and we will focus on providing those insights and recommendations with even more efficiency, timeliness and accuracy than ever before."
Hassebrook is a native of David City, Neb. and he currently resides in Raymond, Neb. with his wife, Kristen, and their two daughters. He serves on the Nebraska State Fair Board and is superintendent of FFA shows during the fair. Professionally, Hassebrook is a member of National Agri-Marketing Association, the Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association and the Nebraska Agri-Business Association.
About ServiTech, Inc.
ServiTech, Inc. is the nation's largest independent crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In 2020, ServiTech celebrated its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.
For additional information on ServiTech visit:
ServiTech Website: https://servitech.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/servitechinc/
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZUKvzshbM-w
Twitter: @servitechinc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/servi-tech-inc-/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005767/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.