Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), announces the go-live of its Digital Stack, for enterprise and consumer businesses with MTN Uganda, the largest telecom company in Uganda with over 15 million subscribers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005734/en/

Tecnotree Digital BSS Suite 5 is LIVE with Enhanced Digital Services for Consumer Business in MTN Uganda (Photo: Business Wire)

The Digital Consumer stack enabled by Tecnotree Digital BSS Suite 5 benefits from a faster and more intuitive customer experience. The solution provides improvement in speed of service activation, as compared to the legacy platforms and provides other digital capabilities related to insightful customer interactions, faster onboarding, omnichannel digital journeys for customers, customer loyalty programs, 360 dashboards with an easy-to-use interface and a convergent billing system for simplified billing and collection processes. In addition the catalogue driven order capture and fulfilment processes provides the needed agility and flexibility for enterprises to negotiate commercials and services with faster time to market for MTN Uganda's Customers.

Monzer Ali, CTIO MTN Uganda, "We are delighted to partner with Tecnotree in our Digital Transformation journey, this partnership is a testament to our commitment to being a customer centric organization focused on innovative digital solutions that drive efficiency and great customer user experiences."

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said "We are thrilled about yet another go-live of our Digital BSS Suite. Operators need to elevate their engagement by going beyond just improving interactions across various touchpoints in the customer journey. Tecnotree digital BSS Suite 5 certified by TM Forum continues to provide CSPs and DSPs the required digital capabilities for accelerated business growth, immersive customer experiences and zero touch operations."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is the only full-stack digital business management solution provider for digital service providers, with over 40 years of deep domain knowledge, proven delivery, and transformation capability across the globe. Our open-source technology-based agile products and solutions comprise the full range (order-to-cash) of business process and subscription management for telecom and other digital service providers with a pre-integrated B2B2X partner ecosystem across gaming, heath, education, OTT and more. Tecnotree products, platforms and partners support emerging ecosystems of over 1 Billion subscribers across 70+ countries. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005734/en/