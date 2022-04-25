Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), announces the go-live of its Digital Stack, for enterprise and consumer businesses with MTN Uganda, the largest telecom company in Uganda with over 15 million subscribers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005734/en/
Tecnotree Digital BSS Suite 5 is LIVE with Enhanced Digital Services for Consumer Business in MTN Uganda (Photo: Business Wire)
The Digital Consumer stack enabled by Tecnotree Digital BSS Suite 5 benefits from a faster and more intuitive customer experience. The solution provides improvement in speed of service activation, as compared to the legacy platforms and provides other digital capabilities related to insightful customer interactions, faster onboarding, omnichannel digital journeys for customers, customer loyalty programs, 360 dashboards with an easy-to-use interface and a convergent billing system for simplified billing and collection processes. In addition the catalogue driven order capture and fulfilment processes provides the needed agility and flexibility for enterprises to negotiate commercials and services with faster time to market for MTN Uganda's Customers.
Monzer Ali, CTIO MTN Uganda, "We are delighted to partner with Tecnotree in our Digital Transformation journey, this partnership is a testament to our commitment to being a customer centric organization focused on innovative digital solutions that drive efficiency and great customer user experiences."
Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said "We are thrilled about yet another go-live of our Digital BSS Suite. Operators need to elevate their engagement by going beyond just improving interactions across various touchpoints in the customer journey. Tecnotree digital BSS Suite 5 certified by TM Forum continues to provide CSPs and DSPs the required digital capabilities for accelerated business growth, immersive customer experiences and zero touch operations."
About Tecnotree
Tecnotree is the only full-stack digital business management solution provider for digital service providers, with over 40 years of deep domain knowledge, proven delivery, and transformation capability across the globe. Our open-source technology-based agile products and solutions comprise the full range (order-to-cash) of business process and subscription management for telecom and other digital service providers with a pre-integrated B2B2X partner ecosystem across gaming, heath, education, OTT and more. Tecnotree products, platforms and partners support emerging ecosystems of over 1 Billion subscribers across 70+ countries. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005734/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.