Snowden Lane Partners Adds $350 Million Advisor Team to Continue Strong International Momentum

Former Fieldpoint Private Advisors, Andrew Randak, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann and Kristian Sedeño, Join Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced that Andrew Randak has joined the firm as Senior Partner and Managing Director, alongside his colleagues, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann and Kristian Sedeño, both of whom joined as Managing Director and Partner.

Together, they form The Mile Creek Global Group, based in Snowden Lane's New York, Coral Gables and New Haven offices and overseeing $350 million in client assets.

Randak is a CFA and boasts nearly 30 years of industry experience. He provides sophisticated and unbiased advice to successful businesspeople, their families and their companies. Like Boutmy de Katzmann and Sedeño, he specializes in helping clients throughout Europe, North and South America manage wealth and tackle complex, cross-border issues.

Similarly, Boutmy de Katzmann advises families in Europe, Latin America and the United States, with expertise in multigenerational wealth planning, investments, philanthropy and gifting. Sedeño is a CPA and has also provided wealth management and private banking services to domestic and international families for over a decade.

"We were excited when Andrew, Nicole and Kristian expressed interest in joining the firm and are pleased to officially welcome them to the team," said Greg Franks, Snowden Lane's Managing Partner, President & COO. "We have the utmost respect for Fieldpoint Private, as they have done outstanding work in our industry. We are fortunate to have The Mile Creek Global Group come on board and I'm looking forward to witnessing the big impact they will undoubtedly have at Snowden Lane."

Added Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO of Snowden Lane Partners, "Andrew, Nicole and Kristian each bring a unique skillset to Snowden Lane and, given their impressive experience, I know they will fit seamlessly into the international side of our business. Since our inception we have aspired to create a flexible, conflict-free environment built with financial advisors in mind, and I'm humbled that our advisor-first mindset has been received so well by advisors across the industry."

Prior to Snowden Lane, Randak and Boutmy de Katzmann each served as Managing Directors and Senior Advisors at Fieldpoint Private, while Sedeño worked as Vice President and Associate Advisor.

Randak began his career in private banking at The Chase Manhattan Bank. He spent two of his six years in Chase's Santiago, Chile offices, where he managed the firm's private client lending platform. In 2000, he joined Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. where he was responsible for wealth management and trust clients in South America. He moved to Fieldpoint Private in 2015 with a mandate to grow the firm's wealth advisory and private banking business outside the United States.

Sedeño is a Certified Public Accountant and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) from 2009 to 2011. Following that, he joined Brown Brothers Harriman as an Associate, working with ultra-high net worth families in South America. Together with Randak, he joined Fieldpoint Private in 2015 to help build the firm's global presence.

Boutmy de Katzmann's career in global banking started at Republic National Bank of New York. With Republic, she served as an international private banker in Montevideo, Milan, London and New York. A few years after HSBC acquired Republic in 2000, Republic's former senior executive team invited her to join them in forming a new firm, NuVerse Advisors, where she remained for over a decade. After NuVerse, she was a Senior Director in Oppenheimer & Company's Private Client division for over three years.

"We are thrilled to be joining Snowden Lane," said Andrew Randak. "As we began searching for the next step in our careers, we were excited by the prospect of joining a firm that will allow us to continue serving our clients' best interests, both domestically and abroad. Snowden Lane has established itself as the premier advisor to successful cross-border families. I have no doubt that we will hit the ground running."

Added Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of Snowden Lane Partners, "Andrew, Nicole and Kristian will each be valuable additions to our team, and we are grateful that they saw the value of the international platform we have built since founding Snowden Lane. We were fortunate enough to add nearly 20 advisors with international expertise in 2021 and are looking forward to continuing our recruiting momentum through the rest of the year."

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 122 total employees, 69 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron's 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm's advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005803/en/