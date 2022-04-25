Global Aramid Fiber Market Report 2022 - Featuring Recticel, Eurofoam and Carpenter Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aramid Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aramid fiber market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing usage of aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing from defense and industrial sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aramid fiber industry, includes increasing penetration of aramid fiber advances in head protection application and aramid fiber wrapping for reinforced concrete columns.

A total of 90 figures/charts and 62 tables are provided in this 152-page report to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global aramid fiber market report, then you should read this report.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global aramid fiber market by application, type, end use industry, and region.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global aramid fiber market by application (safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, electrical transmission and others), type (para aramid fiber and meta aramid fiber), end use industry (aerospace, automotive, electronics and telecommunication, protective clothing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global aramid fiber market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global aramid fiber market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global aramid fiber market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global aramid fiber market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global aramid fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global aramid fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global aramid fiber market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global aramid fiber market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Aramid Fiber Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.1: Supply Chain

2.2: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Aramid Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Foam

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Density

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aramid Fiber Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Aramid Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Aramid Fiber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Aramid Fiber Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

