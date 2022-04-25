Outlook on the Adhesive Film Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Mondi, Coveris, Cosmo Films and 3M Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Adhesive Film Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adhesive films are also called as pre-catalyzed adhesives which include broad range of compound like epoxy, phenolic, and bimaleimide that are supplied in a form of film or shit. These adhesive films are used for separation, filtration, storage, and detection of antimicrobial activity.

The film has various properties such as self-adhesive property, protection from cross contaminations, evaporation, and condensation. Adhesive films are made up with various material types such as Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, and Others. Adhesives films are used in lightweight and small sized electronic devices.

Market Drivers

Increase in adoption of adhesive films in various sectors such as transportation and construction and packaging is expected to boost the global adhesive market growth. Also, high demand for adhesive films in electrical and electronics will have the positive impact on global adhesive films market growth. Adhesive films improve shelf life of material which is expected to increase demand for adhesive films in medical industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and consumer durables industries will drive the global adhesive films market growth. These films are used as protective insulation wrap, which are increases the safety of packaging material therefore adhesive films widely used in packaging industry.

Market Restraints

However, volatility in raw material is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder global adhesive film market growth. Also, stringent rules and regulations will affect the global adhesive film market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ester Industries, Mondi Group, Coveris, Toray Industries, Cosmo Films, Constantia Flexibles, CCL Industries, UPM -kymmene OYJ, Avery Dennison Corporation, and 3M Company.

Market Segmentation

By Film Material

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Others

By Technology

Hot Melt

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Pressure-sensitive

Others

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mo5lm9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005810/en/