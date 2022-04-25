Global Kids' Furniture Market Report to 2027 - by Type, Material, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Kids' Furniture Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kids' furniture is designed and manufactured for children of varying age-groups. Also, it is designed to keep children comfortable at home, and some products are also designed for the children to interact/play with.

Also, these are deployed in playhomes, hospitals, and residential schools. Use of this furniture helps children become more independent & build self-confidence, which is essential for overall development & growth of children.

Market Drivers

The increase in spending on playhomes, nursery rooms & study room decor is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global kids' furniture market growth. Parents prefer keeping items such as toys, clothes, and books in one place for convenience. Also, the rise in demand for kids' furniture due to increase in sizes of houses & children's rooms. The growing popularity of theme-based interior decor, especially for kids' rooms will positively influence the market growth.

Growing inclination of consumers towards adopting 3D furniture is anticipated to remain a key trend in the market. This trend is also expected to open up revenue opportunities for key players in the global kids' furniture market. In addition, the increase in preference of consumers towards furniture with multi-functionality & more durable materials is expected to create growth opportunities for key players in the kids' furniture market during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

Challenges in designer furniture like "greenwashing" are misleading for customers who are looking for sustainable furniture. It is expected to limit the global kids' furniture market growth during this forecast period. Hence, manufacturers should increase efforts to label their products on the basis of quality, and quantity. Manufacturers should also focus on developing smart furniture which ensures safety & is kid-friendly.

Market Segmentation

The Global Kids Furniture Market is segmented into type such as Beds, cots & cribs, Table & Chair, Cabinet, Dressers & Chests, and Others, by material such as Wood, Polymer, and Metal. Further, market is segmented into application such as Commercial, and Household.

Also, the Global Kids Furniture Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Among the regional markets, the European market continues to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share contribution to the global kids' furniture market. Traction of kids' furniture in the region is expected to remain, robust, especially in countries such as Germany, U.K., Italy, and France throughout the forecast period. The market in APAC is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during this forecast period owing to the increase in demand for American- and English-styled kids' furniture in various countries in the region.

