Bimini Capital Management to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. BMNM ("Bimini" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release results for the first quarter of 2022 following the close of trading on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Earnings Conference Call Details
An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can receive dial-in information via email by following the link:
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10810/bimini-capital-first-quarter-2022-earnings/
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.biminicapital.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/606840623.
About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
Bimini Capital Management, Inc. is an asset manager that invests primarily in residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bimini Advisors Holdings, LLC ("Bimini Advisors"), we serve as the external manager of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid"). Orchid is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ORC. Orchid is managed to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. As Orchid's external manager, Bimini Advisors receives management fees and expense reimbursements for managing Orchid's investment portfolio and day-to-day operations. Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement, Bimini Advisors provides Orchid with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel. Bimini Advisors is at all times subject to the supervision and oversight of Orchid's board of directors and has only such functions and authority as are delegated to it.
We also manage the portfolio of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Palm Capital, LLC ("Royal Palm"). Royal Palm is managed with an investment strategy similar to that of Orchid. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
