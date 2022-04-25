Ocean Wind 1 Awards New Jersey Business with Onshore Cable Contract and Multi-Substation Construction to American EPC Firm

Ørsted and PSEG Award Contracts to JINGOLI Power and Burns & McDonnell to Construct Onshore Transmission System for 1,100-Megawatt Offshore Wind Farm Powering New Jersey

Marking major milestones in the development of New Jersey's first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind 1 announced the award of its first three major construction contracts. At 1,100 MW Ocean Wind 1, a joint venture between Ørsted and PSEG, will provide clean energy to 500,000 homes in New Jersey, deliver thousands of jobs and ramp up supply chain initiatives, like the EEW monopile manufacturing facility at the Port of Paulsboro, all while helping the state meet its clean energy goals.

Engineering, procurement, and construction contracts have been awarded to two firms, JINGOLI Power, LLC and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. The contracts include the installation of two high voltage substations and nearly nine miles of underground cable that will connect the offshore wind farm to the onshore electric grid at two landfall points. Project engineering began during the first quarter of 2022, with construction estimated to start in September 2023. Together, these contracts will support the creation of approximately 275 family-sustaining jobs in New Jersey, including more than 200 high-paying union construction jobs.

"The awarding of these construction contracts marks significant milestones in moving the state's first offshore wind project forward," said Grant van Wyngaarden, Head of Procurement, Ørsted North America. "We are focused on doing all we can to meet the state's timeline for delivering the Ocean Wind 1 project, hiring locally, creating job opportunities, and encouraging supply chain growth to help the offshore wind industry mature in New Jersey."

"Offshore wind is critical to helping New Jersey achieve its clean energy ambitions and these agreements mark a significant step in the process," said Lathrop Craig, PSEG vice president of Wind Development. "In addition to ensuring the project remains on track, it's essential we ensure that a breadth of diverse, qualified and talented workers have access to the many opportunities that this new industry affords."

JINGOLI Power will install an underground electric export cable from landfall to B.L. England, the site of the onshore electric substation in Upper Township, and engineer, procure and install a duct bank/manhole system that will house the export cables. The company is committed to providing job training and apprenticeships to local residents and area teens interested in STEM careers through its Competitive Edge program, which ensures project investment dollars remain in the community, building stronger local economies and workforces.

"Ocean Wind 1 proves that we don't have to choose between creating good jobs and fighting climate change. We can do both," said Joseph R. Jingoli, Jr., CEO of JINGOLI and cofounder of JINGOLI Power. "We're extremely honored to have been selected by Ørsted and PSEG for this project, and we're ready to get to work building this critical component of New Jersey's clean energy economy."

Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., will install a substation in Upper Township that includes an interconnection to a nearby Atlantic City Electric substation. The company will also install a substation at Oyster Creek, with an interconnection to a nearby First Energy substation, and install an underground export cable from the landfall to the onshore electric substation.

"Burns & McDonnell is honored to be selected by Ørsted and PSEG to deliver this critical project that will further drive the sustainable energy transition in the U.S.," said Ray Kowalik, Chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "With our firm's experience in the continually expanding offshore wind market and our rapidly growing teams in New Jersey and the Northeast, we are well positioned to execute on this project that will create high-paying local union jobs and provide efficient, sustainable energy to New Jersey for years to come."

Ocean Wind 1 hosted supply chain networking events leading up to the contract award, inviting New Jersey businesses to meet with qualified project bidders to pitch their capabilities for sub-contracting consideration. Both Burns & McDonnell and JINGOLI Power are committed to hiring numerous, New Jersey-based businesses that utilize union workforces and will also subcontract work to qualified diverse businesses.

The JINGOLI Competitive Edge program also identifies and recruits minority- and women-owned businesses, offering incentives to subcontractors to hire diverse, local employees and prioritize purchasing from community-based suppliers.

"Ocean Wind 1 will be built under industry-leading project labor agreements and specific partnerships with local union organizations to ensure local union labor participation in all phases of construction," said Dan Cosner, President of South Jersey Building Trades Council and Business Manager, IBEW Local 351. "Onshore activities for the project's underground duct bank system, transmission, and substation facility are the first to begin and will source construction labor from local, New Jersey union hiring halls."

About Ocean Wind 1

Ocean Wind is a 1,110 MW offshore wind project by Ørsted and PSEG that will provide enough clean energy to power 500,000 New Jersey homes. To learn more, visit oceanwind.com.

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. In the United States, Ørsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America's first offshore wind farm, and constructed the two-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project – the first turbines to be installed in federal waters. Ørsted has secured over 2,900 megawatts of additional capacity through five projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. To learn more visit us.orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@OrstedUS).

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) PEG is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision, our pursuit of science-based emissions reductions targets and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. (https://corporate.pseg.com).

About JINGOLI Power

JINGOLI Power is a nationally leading service provider for complex power generation and power delivery construction projects. The Lawrenceville, N.J.-based company offers a full range of EPC, Design-Build, and Design-Build-Own-Operate services, from development and engineering to construction and project management. For more information about Jingoli Power, visit www.jingolipower.com.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 10,000 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 60 offices globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn how we are designed to build.

