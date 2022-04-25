The $6.5B+ Patient Portal Industry: Global Market Trends, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Patient Portal Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient portal market reached a value of US$ 2,905.8 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 6,546.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.40% during 2022-2027.

The global market is primarily driven by rapid digitization across the healthcare sector. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the industry are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud-based solutions and big data analytics with patient portals help experts in making quick diagnosis and treatment planning. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe has also led to the rising need for effective healthcare assistance solutions.

Moreover, increasing funding and investments by private and public agencies across the globe to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing medical ailments.

Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses among individuals and the increasing healthcare expenditure

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global patient portal market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on portal, deployment mode, end-user, and region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Bridge Patient Portal Inc., Cerner Corporation, Chetu Inc., CureMD Healthcare, Eclinicalworks LLC, General Electric Company, Greenway Health LLC, Intelichart LLC, McKesson Corporation and Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global patient portal market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global patient portal market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the portal?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global patient portal market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Patient Portal Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Portal

6.1 Integrated Patient Portal

6.2 Standalone Patient Portal

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Cloud-based

7.2 On-premises

8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.2 Pharmacies

8.3 Other

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

14.3.2 Athenahealth Inc.

14.3.3 Bridge Patient Portal Inc.

14.3.4 Cerner Corporation

14.3.5 Chetu Inc.

14.3.6 CureMD Healthcare

14.3.7 eClinicalWorks LLC

14.3.8 General Electric Company

14.3.9 Greenway Health LLC

14.3.10 Intelichart LLC

14.3.11 McKesson Corporation

14.3.12 Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhgttv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005799/en/