Coppola-Backed Film Financing Platform Decentralized Pictures Launches First NFT Collection on Rarible

The blockchain-based non-profit has released 56 "FILMCrew" NFTs from Lithuanian director and artist Robertas Nevecka in tandem with NFT LA

Decentralized Pictures (DCP), the blockchain-based nonprofit co-founded by Roman Coppola, Leo Matchett and Michael Musante to support independent and aspiring filmmakers, has launched a first-of-its kind limited NFT collection on Rarible, the world's leading open-source and cross-chain NFT protocol.

The FILMCrew collection features 56 original designs by Lithuanian director and artist Robertas Nevecka and mirrors a deck of playing cards, with each "card" illustrating an individual or component on a film set. The cards are available for purchase on DCP's T3L4NT Net, a fork in the Tezos blockchain, and on Rarible.com on Tezos mainnet.

Ten of the exclusive decks are being allocated towards a giveaway on the DCP app, where the first 560 individuals who sign up will receive a FILMCrew NFT. The funds from the sale of these NFTs will go toward DCP's non-profit mission to support independent filmmakers, including filmmakers from underserved and underrepresented communities. FILMCrew NFTs will allow their owners to attend special DCP events such as filmmaker meet-ups, Q&As with established filmmakers, access the forthcoming DCP cafe and receive free buy-in to the annual DCP charity poker tournament.

"For the first time there exists a deck of NFT cards that is dedicated to the film industry and confer membership to the DCP collective upon their holders," says Leo Matchett, co-founder and CEO. "This NFT collection is an innovative way for DCP to interact with our community, unlock future utility and value for NFT holders and further our mission of empowering independent filmmakers and bringing fresh content to the big screen."

Rarible is one of the largest NFT marketplaces in the world, having supported over 400K NFTs mints and over 2 million active users. The FILMCrew NFT drop will welcome interested Rarible users to the film industry, and onboard members of the film community to the NFT space via Rarible's marketplace.

Decentralized Pictures is a democratically-selected film fund designed to identify great talent and content globally by sourcing community feedback and opinions. Winning filmmakers receive financing, production, career support and meetings with top agencies. DCP's co-founders Leo Matchett and Roman Coppola, master filmmaker and entrepreneur, spoke on talent discovery as a non-profit at SXSW 2022 alongside the winner of DCP's platform pilot test, Tiffany Lin, for her short film Poachers. The FILMCrew NFT drop is the first of a series of exciting upcoming announcements that will showcase the nonprofit's dedication to elevating the voices of independent filmmakers.

