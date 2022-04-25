Coral Tree Partners Closes Inaugural Fund at $470 Million

Coral Tree Management, LP ("Coral Tree"), an investment firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented businesses within the media, entertainment, communications, and related business services sectors, is pleased to announce the final close of its first fund, Coral Tree Partners, LP (the "Fund"), with total committed capital of approximately $470 million. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed above its original hard cap and exceeded its target of $350 million. The Fund received strong support from a range of high-quality institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, insurance companies, pension plans, institutional family offices, and funds-of-funds.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the Coral Tree team has significant experience investing across the media, entertainment, communications, and marketing services sectors. Founded by Will Wynperle and Alan Resnikoff, who were previously partners at Shamrock Capital Advisors, the firm focuses on lower middle market buyouts and late state growth equity investments. Other members of the team, including Mike DiLorenzo, Matt Greenzang, and Jake Simons have worked with the founders previously, and have significant experience in the target sectors. Joining the Coral Tree team is a seasoned group of executive advisors, comprised of several CEOs that have worked with the Coral Tree team in the past, including the former CEOs of Giant Creative, Learfield Sports, MarketCast, and Questex.

"Our investment experience in our sectors combined with our lower middle market focus differentiates us in the market," said Will Wynperle, Partner at Coral Tree. "Our investors appreciate our strategy and value add approach, and we are fortunate to have them as long-term partners of Coral Tree."

To date, the Fund has completed two investments: Loaded, a Santa Monica, CA-based global talent management and marketing firm that works with some of the biggest names in the gaming influencer market; and Subject Matter, a Washington, DC-based strategic communications, creative content and advertising, and government relations firm.

Credit Suisse acted as placement agent to Coral Tree for the Fund. Simpson Thacher acted as legal advisor.

About Coral Tree Partners

Coral Tree Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm focused on investments in the media, entertainment, marketing services, and communications industries. The Coral Tree team has a successful investment history in private equity, with decades of experience investing in lower middle market transactions in its target sectors, including agencies and marketing services businesses. Coral Tree seeks to partner with teams where it can use its experience and relationships to provide strategic insight and drive substantial value creation. For more information, visit www.coraltreelp.com.

