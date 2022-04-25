Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. ("Bowman" or the "Company") BWMN, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a webcast to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question and answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https://investors.bowman.com.
About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative infrastructure engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,200 employees in 45 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. For more information, visit bowman.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220424005080/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.