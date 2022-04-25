$36B+ AI in FinTech Industry Trends and Opportunities Assessment, 2027 - The Increasing Utilization of Smart Contracts for Financial Processes is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "AI in Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in fintech market reached a value of US$ 9.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 36.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.

The rapid digitization of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. AI in fintech is widely used for operating virtual assistance, debt collection, sentiment and predictive analysis, reporting and customer behavior analysis. It enhances efficiency, minimizes the chances of human error and can process large volumes of data in a short period.

In line with this, AI also assists in the automated and real-time examination of cash, credit, and investment accounts for analyzing the financial health of the individual and generating customized insights for future growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of fintech solutions with machine learning (ML), neural network, big data and evolutionary algorithms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies provide enhanced monitoring of financial transactions, risk management, speech recognition and secured network access to the banking institutions.

Other factors, including the increasing utilization of smart contracts for financial processes, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

