$36B+ AI in FinTech Industry Trends and Opportunities Assessment, 2027 - The Increasing Utilization of Smart Contracts for Financial Processes is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "AI in Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI in fintech market reached a value of US$ 9.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 36.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.
The rapid digitization of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. AI in fintech is widely used for operating virtual assistance, debt collection, sentiment and predictive analysis, reporting and customer behavior analysis. It enhances efficiency, minimizes the chances of human error and can process large volumes of data in a short period.
In line with this, AI also assists in the automated and real-time examination of cash, credit, and investment accounts for analyzing the financial health of the individual and generating customized insights for future growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of fintech solutions with machine learning (ML), neural network, big data and evolutionary algorithms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies provide enhanced monitoring of financial transactions, risk management, speech recognition and secured network access to the banking institutions.
Other factors, including the increasing utilization of smart contracts for financial processes, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global AI in fintech market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, deployment model, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc), Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Trifacta and Verint Systems Inc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global AI in fintech market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global AI in fintech market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global AI in fintech market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global AI in Fintech Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Solutions
6.2 Services
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
7.1 Cloud-based
7.2 On-premises
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
8.2 Credit Scoring
8.3 Quantitative and Asset Management
8.4 Fraud Detection
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)
14.3.2 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
14.3.3 Inbenta Technologies Inc.
14.3.4 Intel Corporation
14.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation
14.3.6 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.7 Salesforce.com Inc.
14.3.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.3.9 TIBCO Software Inc.
14.3.10 Trifacta
14.3.11 Verint Systems Inc.
