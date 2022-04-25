Global Population Health Management (PHM) Industry Trends and Revenue Outlook to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Population Health Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global population health management market reached a value of US$ 48.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 163.3 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.30% during 2022-2027.

The rising geriatric population prone to chronic and acute medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. PHM is widely adopted to provide continuous surveillance and care to the patients due to the increasing prevalence of cardiological and neurological conditions. Additionally, the increasing utilization of PHM solutions to improve clinical outcomes for patients by providing access of medical information to healthcare professionals across diverse medical specialties is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of advanced analytics solutions that assist in faster and accurate diagnoses, digital delivery of data and generation of precise models for analyzing disease trajectory, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the rising preference for personalized medicine is positively impacting the market growth. PHM solutions are used for providing individualized care based on the genetics, environment and behavior of the patient.

Other factors, including significant growth in the healthcare industry, along with the implementation of various government initiatives for promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global population health management market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, mode of delivery, end-user, and region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Health Catalyst Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightbeam Health Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Inc., Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated) and Symphony Performance Health Inc. (Press Ganey Associates).

Key Questions Answered

How has the global population health management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global population health management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of delivery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global population health management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Population Health Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.2 Services

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery

7.1 Cloud-based

7.2 Web-based

7.3 On-premises

8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Healthcare Providers

8.2 Healthcare Payers

8.3 Employer Groups

8.4 Government Bodies

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, SWOT Analysis)

14.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

14.3.2 Athenahealth Inc.

14.3.3 Cerner Corporation

14.3.4 eClinicalWorks

14.3.5 Health Catalyst Inc.

14.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3.8 Lightbeam Health Solutions

14.3.9 McKesson Corporation

14.3.10 Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

14.3.11 Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated)

14.3.12 Symphony Performance Health Inc. (Press Ganey Associates)

