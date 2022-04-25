Luxury Brand Launches LBV. Providing High Design for Everyone

LBV. has its sights on being better than the rest
LBV. is built on the belief that mass market fashion should be about setting trends with original design, as opposed to appropriating heritage brands' latest runway looks. Never a stranger to controversy, the new, unapologetic, and boldly designed LBV. (spelled LBV. and pronounced LBV period) is here to reset customer expectations in the mass market consumer space. By providing all women with an arsenal of well-made, ultra-stylish, designer clothing, LBV.'s original high-end collection is already a celebrity favorite. The brand's extension will offer consumers the clothing of their dreams at prices they can afford, with daywear pieces ranging from $45-$129 and evening pieces ranging from $89-$159. LBV. will launch in May 2022.
The DTC line is a collection of designer pieces brought to you by LBV. founder, Joss Sackler, and Creative Director, Elizabeth Kennedy. LBV. marks the intersection of art and fashion while providing luxury for customers across the board—a new direction in accessible ready-to-wear that the brand refers to as "fast-luxury." The RTW collections will be available to shop online via a state-of-the-art e-commerce website, built with a focus on UI design and seamless customer experiences.
Founder Joss Sackler states, "It's simply not true that quality, original design has to be so expensive. LBV. allows us to reach customers who dream of dressing like their personal style icons without having to pay luxury prices. The world has changed dramatically in the past two years, and we're changing with it. Fashion week is now boring and also kind of irrelevant."
Creative Director and partner, Elizabeth Kennedy, adds, "LBV. will have the look and feel of the most established luxury fashion houses but will be accessible to everyone. We have invested in design, fit, and experience to create fashions that can be worn on any red carpet or in any boardroom with confidence."
LBV. leads by the vision that good design can be affordable. Eye catching and beautifully crafted, the LBV. energy is inspired by the It girls of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
LBV.'s launch collection gives shoppers of all generations a taste of luxury with an assortment of pieces ranging across six categories: cocktail, evening, suiting, knitwear, daywear, and outerwear. Fabrics include raw indigo denim, matte jersey, poly twill, novelty sequin, and a viscose suiting.
Classically tailored suiting, a brand signature, will be available in sizes XS-XL. Mix and match daywear pieces include high waisted shorts, a double-breasted vest with strong shoulders and peak lapel, and a mid-length pleated skirt. Another daywear offering is a flowing mid length dress with cut out details and a belted waist, available in XS-XL.
In evening wear, customers can sparkle in a sequin strapless form fitting belted jumpsuit with wrap around neck detail and a sequin strapless column gown with a corseted waist and interior boning. Both are available in sizes 2-12.
