Strategic Alignment Between Commercial and Medical Affairs Teams Is Critical to 'Compliant Coordination' Success

Seventy-Three Percent of Medical Affairs Leaders Rate the Overall Working Relationship with Commercial Leaders as Strong to Very Strong, According to a New TGaS Landscape Report from Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions released its latest TGaS Landscape report entitled, Commercial and Medical Affairs Leaders Landscape 2022. The report finds that in order to optimize the effectiveness between Commercial and Medical Affairs, a dynamic approach to collaboration among teams is necessary. Building processes together and supporting a ‘one company' mindset fosters a winning culture and contributes to a product's success.

The report highlights the importance of clear connections across departments to unify goals and maintain compliance. Seventy-three percent of Medical Affairs leaders rate the overall working relationship with Commercial as strong to very strong. Sixty-seven percent of Commercial leaders consider Medical Affairs to be a valued partner. While both Commercial and Medical Affairs noted that they worked well with each other, the two sides differ in their perception of the degree of cross-functional collaboration. Commercial leaders were more likely to report substantial cross-functional engagement compared to Medical Affairs leaders.

"There is a lot of room for continued cohesion among Commercial and Medical Affairs teams, and this report showcases insights and actions that pharma companies should enforce to strengthen relationships and strive for optimal compliant coordination," said Curtis Staab, SVP, Emerging Life Sciences Network at TGaS, a division of Trinity Life Sciences.

"The role of Medical Affairs has evolved with greater focus on the value it can convey to the broader organization. A strong partnership with Commercial, including effective communication and strategic alignment, are imperative for achieving this objective. Medical Affairs leaders emphasized the need for a ‘right-sized' approach to compliance that enables coordination across all levels of the organization while mitigating risk," said Chris Welsh, Vice President, Medical Affairs at TGaS, a division of Trinity Life Sciences.

The Landscape report is based on the responses of 35 Commercial leaders and 24 Medical Affairs leaders representing 56 separate biopharmaceutical companies.

On April 26th at NOON ET, Trinity is hosting a webinar entitled Cross-Functional Collaboration: Winning Strategies for Medical-Commercial Success presented by Mr. Staab and Mr. Welsh. Topics include:

Current and future role of Commercial and Medical Affairs teams

Best Practices to optimize the effectiveness between Commercial and Medical Affairs

Future landscape and winning strategies for Commercial and Medical Affairs

