SE2 Appoints Michele Trogni as CEO

Trogni, SE2 Chairperson, to become Chief Executive Officer effective May 1

Rob Frederick, a 25+ year life, annuities, and retirement expert, joins SE2 as President and Chief Operating Officer

SE2 (the "Company"), an Eldridge business and leading life and annuity insurance technology and services company, today announced the appointment of Michele Trogni as Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2022. Trogni, who also retains her position as Chairperson of SE2's Board of Directors, will lead the Company's multi-year strategic plan focused on enhancing client service through innovative technology solutions.

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role as CEO," said Trogni. "Delivering an industry leading digital experience to our clients, that increases accessibility of life and annuity products, enables their growth strategies and delights consumers with strong data and great service is our goal. I'm looking forward to leading our business as we deliver on this exciting open insurance strategy."

"Michele's experience and leadership has been an asset for us at Eldridge," said Tony Minella, Co-Founder and President of Eldridge. "We are excited for Michele to expand her role at SE2 as they scale product and data capabilities, providing carriers with more efficient and cost-effective technology solutions."

Current Chief Executive, Mark Schultis, will be stepping down, and will become a senior consultant to SE2. "I want to thank Mark for his leadership and commitment to our transformation over the past two years," said Trogni.

SE2 is also announcing the appointment of Rob Frederick, a proven leader with more than 25 years in the life, annuities, and retirement industry, as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting into Trogni. Frederick joins SE2 from LTCG, the leading independent third-party provider of technology and operational services for long term care insurers, where he was COO. He previously spent 16 years with Transamerica in several roles, including COO of Individual Savings and Retirement and more recently as President and CEO of Enterprise Business Services. "Rob's proven operational and service excellence, along with deep experience in the life and annuity industry will be invaluable for SE2's team and clients," said Trogni.

Trogni has operated as a global business leader in banking and financial services for more than 30 years. In addition to her role at SE2, she is currently an Operating Partner at Eldridge, engaging in investing and advisory to the fintech and insurtech sectors. Trogni was previously Executive Vice President of Consolidated Markets and Solutions for IHS Markit, where she led a portfolio of data and analytics businesses. Prior to this, Trogni spent 25 years with UBS, the global wealth management and banking firm, where her last role was Group CIO. She is also a member of the Deutsche Bank Supervisory board.

About SE2:

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a leader in the US life and annuities insurance technology and services industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering technology driven transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

About Eldridge:

Eldridge invests in businesses across the Insurance, Asset Management, Technology, Mobility, Sports & Gaming, Media & Music, Real Estate, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge, please visit www.eldridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005294/en/