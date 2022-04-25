The National Capital Bank of Washington Appoints James (Jimmy) Olevson as President

The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) is pleased to welcome James (Jimmy) Olevson as its new President. Olevson will serve as second in command to Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. who will remain as NCB's Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of community banking experience, Olevson served as Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank and held senior lending positions at Middleburg Bank and BB&T Bank.

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy join NCB's Executive Management Team. His business banking experience, strong leadership skills, client-centric approach and commitment to community banking and engagement represent a perfect fit with our core principle that 'customers come first' and our growth strategy," said Anderson.

"I am excited to join NCB to work with Randy and help lead the Bank's strategic growth initiatives," said Olevson. "It's clear why generations of families and businesses have turned to NCB as their trusted financial partner – the Bank's client focus and level of community engagement sets them apart and are keys to their success."

In addition to his expertise in business banking, Olevson is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara with a BA in Law and Society; he holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management and Leadership Loudoun. His affiliations and awards include Past President Temple Noyes Cathedral Masonic Lodge # 32; Washington DC, Scottish Rite; Washington DC, Almas Shriner; EMT Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department; Past President Rotary Club of Broadlands-Dulles South; and 2020 Loudoun Chamber Community Executive of the Year.

The National Capital Bank of Washington, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Capital Bancorp, Inc. NACB, was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust eBanking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com.

