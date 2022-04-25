Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties Appoints New President & CEO and EVP/Director of Sales, as Brokerage Maps Aggressive Expansion Across NYC Market

Steven James and Brad Loe Join Chief Strategy Officer Diane Ramirez to Oversee the Brokerage's ‘Explosive Growth' Anticipated Within the Next 36 Months

New Offices Planned in Brooklyn, Downtown Manhattan, and the Upper West Side

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties (BHHSNYP) is pleased to announce the addition of two widely revered industry leaders – Steven James and Brad Loe – as the company commences a significant brand expansion across the New York City residential brokerage market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005694/en/

Standing: Candace Adams, President & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties, and Steven James, President & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties. Seated: Brad Loe, Executive Vice President, Director of Sales of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties, and Diane Ramirez, Chief Strategy Officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties. (Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties)

The newly expanded New York City-based leadership team will oversee the organization's ‘explosive growth' across the city, inclusive of exponential agent count and new office locations on the Upper West Side, Downtown Manhattan and in Brooklyn, with more to follow.

Steven James will serve as the New York City brokerage's president & CEO; Brad Loe has been appointed executive vice president, director of sales. The pair will work alongside Candace Adams, president & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties, and Diane Ramirez, the New York City brokerage's chief strategy officer – who joined the executive team at the end of last year – to form the company's leadership team. Adams will continue overseeing all three brokerages (New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties), while James, Loe and Ramirez will govern the company's New York City operations.

"With Steven, Brad, and Diane at the helm, BHHSNYP will expand strategically across New York City while creating a productive, inclusive, and professional work environment that also focuses on personal growth and mentorship," said Adams. "Our goal is to be the absolute best brokerage in New York, knowing that we are leveraging the venerable Berkshire Hathaway brand."

"No other firm in New York has this caliber of experienced, proven leadership, coupled with the backing of Berkshire Hathaway," continued Adams. "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices marries the local, national, and global real estate markets for its clients."

"This is the right moment…the right brand," said James. "To be able to create a new platform that addresses what agents do on a day-to-day basis is incomparable. Agents get lost in the shuffle at big companies -- or their achievements go unrecognized. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices diligently works to be particularly agent centric. We are the ideal brokerage for agents who may have long-term concerns about the stability of their career trajectories. Through our work here, we want to be advocates and sounding boards for these individuals, maintaining an open-door policy that fosters growth as well as greatness."

James and Loe most recently served as executive directors of brokerage development for HomeServices of America, the parent company of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network.

Prior to those roles, James was president and CEO of Douglas Elliman's New York City brokerage and director of sales for its East Side office. Loe, highly respected as a mentor to his agents for nearly two decades, was executive manager of sales at Douglas Elliman's 1995 Broadway and 575 Madison Avenue offices.

In the face of volatile markets and an ever-changing industry, agents want to know that they are going to a company that is a true "forever brand" – especially one that has just exponentially increased its influence in New York City with the addition of two industry icons.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a major presence across the United States and around the world and there's amplified awareness surrounding the brand in New York City, specifically," adds Loe. "We will continue to grow our footprint here in the City and our impact will be transformative. Our agents are our clients, and our focus will be on developing and expanding their books of business. My own mantra has always been: ‘when an agent's business grows, the company's business grows.' The agent is the most important factor in this equation – and will continue to be the cornerstone of this brokerage."

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represents a new strength and the kind of partner that agents want to be aligned with as they grow their careers," added Adams. "Steven and Brad will not only ensure that tenfold but will help catapult our brokerage toward its next tier of success."

The appointments of James and Loe to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties leadership team is the latest triumph for the brokerage. Just last month, the firm signed a new, seven-year lease for its offices at 590 Madison Ave., almost doubling the size of its current space. James, Loe and Ramirez will work out of this office, effective immediately.

"Bringing dynamic, hardworking individuals to our team -- who are the absolute top-tier of the industry and capable of being true differentiators to our agents -- is precisely our goal," concludes Christy Budnick, CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network. "The trio they are forming with Diane (Ramirez), coupled with revered oversight by Candace (Adams), will cement the brokerage's reputation as one of the most powerful in the U.S."

IMAGES: To view and download images of Candace, Steven, Brad and Diane, please click here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/abq4kddr8beaok2/AADDb8gj-28F4OQ6aV9-0Seoa?dl=0

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORS® in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY, and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; the global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it's residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORS® are local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com, and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. For additional information, visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005694/en/