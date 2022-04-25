Gaskets and Seals Industry to Cross $77 Billion by 2027 - Global Market Analysis Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including AB SKF, Dana, ElringKlinger, and Flowserve - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaskets and seals market reached a value of US$ 60.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 77.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027.

The thriving automotive industry, along with the increasing product utilization in the plumbing and construction sector, represent the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to rising industrialization and rapid urbanization across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of manufacturing plants and factories that use gaskets and seals. The automotive industry extensively utilizes the products to avoid the leakage or spillage of fluids and gases.

Furthermore, gaskets are used in engines to maintain pressure and prevent contaminated particles from permeating, whereas seals are used as shock absorbers. They can also sustain extreme pressures, compressive loads and temperature variations due to which they are used in various sealing machines and equipment in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce platform that provides direct and third-party operated distribution channels to the manufacturers is also contributing to the market growth

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB SKF, Dana Incorporated, ElringKlinger, Flowserve, Trelleborg, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Federal-Mogul, Smiths Group, BRUSS Sealing Systems, Cooper Standard Holding, Garlock Sealing Technologies, Daetwyler Holding, etc.

