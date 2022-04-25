Gaskets and Seals Industry to Cross $77 Billion by 2027 - Global Market Analysis Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including AB SKF, Dana, ElringKlinger, and Flowserve - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaskets and seals market reached a value of US$ 60.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 77.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.13% during 2022-2027.
The thriving automotive industry, along with the increasing product utilization in the plumbing and construction sector, represent the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to rising industrialization and rapid urbanization across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of manufacturing plants and factories that use gaskets and seals. The automotive industry extensively utilizes the products to avoid the leakage or spillage of fluids and gases.
Furthermore, gaskets are used in engines to maintain pressure and prevent contaminated particles from permeating, whereas seals are used as shock absorbers. They can also sustain extreme pressures, compressive loads and temperature variations due to which they are used in various sealing machines and equipment in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce platform that provides direct and third-party operated distribution channels to the manufacturers is also contributing to the market growth
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gaskets and seals market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, application, end-use, and region.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB SKF, Dana Incorporated, ElringKlinger, Flowserve, Trelleborg, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Federal-Mogul, Smiths Group, BRUSS Sealing Systems, Cooper Standard Holding, Garlock Sealing Technologies, Daetwyler Holding, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global gaskets and seals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global gaskets and seals market industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaskets and seals market industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gaskets and seals market industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gaskets and seals market industry?
- What is the structure of the global gaskets and seals market industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global gaskets and seals market industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gaskets and Seals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Material
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-use
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Gaskets
6.2 Seals
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Fiber
7.2 Graphite
7.3 PTFE
7.4 Rubber
7.5 Silicones
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Automotive
8.2 Industrial Machinery
8.3 Electrical and Electronics
8.4 Marine & Rail
8.5 Aerospace
8.6 Oil & Gas
8.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
8.8 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-use
9.1 OEM
9.2 Aftermarket
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AB SKF
14.3.2 Dana Incorporated
14.3.3 ElringKlinger
14.3.4 Flowserve
14.3.5 Trelleborg
14.3.6 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies
14.3.7 Federal-Mogul
14.3.8 Smiths Group
14.3.9 BRUSS Sealing Systems
14.3.10 Cooper Standard Holding
14.3.11 Garlock Sealing Technologies
14.3.12 Daetwyler Holding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k0yvx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005715/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
