Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Market Overview 2022 - Players Include 3M, Daikin America and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive industry came under massive pressure in the first half of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. This resulted in a decline of 13.2% in 2020 to 2.6 thousand metric tons, from 3 thousand metric tons in 2019. While automotive sector leads growth with 2021-2026 CAGR of 5.8%, Electrical & Electronics is the largest consumer of FEP with and estimated share of 63% in 2021.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) demand differed in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest decline was evident in FEP demand for automotive & transportation followed by chemical processing and industrial/mechanical applications. On the other hand, impact on demand for FEP in electrical & electronics applications was minimum in 2020.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Chemours Netherlands B.V.
- Chemours-Mitsui Fluoroproducts Co., Ltd.
- Daikin America, Inc.
- Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co Ltd
- Daikin Industries Ltd
- Dongyue Group Limited
- Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
- HaloPolymer OJSC
- Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co., Ltd.
- Lichang Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Luxi Group Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.
- The Chemours Company
- Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd
Research Findings & Coverage
- Worldwide market for FEP is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use sectors
- The study exclusively analyzes the market sizing of each end-use sector of FEP by major geographic region/country
- Growth drivers discussed in the study along with other market trends
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 19
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 188 companies
Product Outline
Major end-use sectors market of FEP examined in this report includes the following:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Chemical Processing
- Industrial/Mechanical
- Others
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global FEP market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on pandemic impact during 2019-2020.
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
3. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4. NORTH AMERICA
5. EUROPE
6. ASIA-PACIFIC
7. SOUTH AMERICA
8. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. FEP Resin Manufacturers
2. FEP & Other Fluoropolymer Processors & Compounders
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55dcs4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005712/en/
