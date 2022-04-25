Worldwide Synthetic Zeolites Industry to 2026 - Featuring Arkema, BASF and Tosoh Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Synthetic Zeolites - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Zeolites estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.
Zeolite A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type Y segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Synthetic Zeolites market.
The most common synthetic zeolite is zeolite A or the laundry detergent. Zeolite A does not have any environmental hazards, and has thus found widespread acceptance as an alternative to phosphate based detergent formulations in the US, Japan, and Western Europe. Zeolite Y type is used mainly for the purpose of catalytic cracking. Zeolite catalysts are the primary type of catalyst being used in crude oil refining. Demand for catalysts used for removing elements such as sulfur, nitrogen, and metals from crude oil are expected to increase due to environmental regulations.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured) -
- Albemarle Corporation
- Arkema S.A.
- BASF SE
- Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH
- Clariant AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
- KNT Group
- National Aluminium Company Limited
- PQ Corporation
- Tosoh Corporation
- Union Showa K.K.
- W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.
- Zeochem AG
- Zeolyst International, Inc.
