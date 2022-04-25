ModalAIⓇ Launches VOXLⓇ 2, the Smallest, Smartest Blue UAS Framework Autopilot at 16g

ModalAI, Inc., a Blue UAS Framework manufacturer of autonomous drone and robot technology, announced today the availability of the most capable autopilot in the world, VOXL 2, powered by the Qualcomm® Flight RB5 5G platform. At only 16 grams, VOXL 2 boasts more AI computing than any other autopilot. VOXL 2 integrates a PX4 real-time flight controller with an 8-core CPU up to 15 TOPs, seven image sensors, TDK® IMUs and barometer, 5G connectivity and is assembled in the USA. The new computing platform accelerates the development of commercial drone and robot solutions to realize the benefits of autonomous AI and 5G. VOXL 2 is available immediately for $1,199.99 at www.modalai.com/voxl-2.

VOXL 2 enables autonomy and communications for indoor and outdoor drones and robots with vision-based SLAM and AI for movement, designed specifically for GPS-denied, autonomous UAVs with obstacle avoidance. With a 5G add-on, VOXL 2 enhances mission critical navigation, including beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) to support safer, more reliable flight.

"VOXL 2 creates a major leap in computing capability for the UAS industry", said Chad Sweet, CEO and co-founder of ModalAI, Inc. "From developing the first Blue UAS Framework autopilot, VOXL, to unlocking 5G skies with the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform, this launch is an important milestone to enable the next generation of smaller, smarter, and safer drones."

VOXL 2 Advances the U.S. Drone Industry

VOXL 2 is the outcome of the Blue sUAS 2.0 initiative started by the Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and is FY20 NDAA Section 848 compliant. VOXL 2 addresses supply chain concerns around unreliable, unsecure components from foreign manufacturers.

"As Qualcomm Technologies diversifies with new opportunities powering the connected intelligent edge, we are committed to providing on-device intelligence and premium connectivity drone solutions that will unleash innovation across industries. We are proud to collaborate with ModalAI to scale our industry leading solutions and congratulate the team on the launch of the VOXL 2, which will continue to support innovation across robotics and drones." said Dev Singh, senior director of business development and general manager of robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

VOXL 2 is Easy to Integrate

VOXL 2 was created with accessibility in mind. In addition to partnering with the DoD, ModalAI serves developers and researchers all over the world. Over a dozen partners are already integrating VOXL 2 in their newest drone and robot fleets. To enable developers to fly quickly, the VOXL 2 reference drone, Sentinel, is available at www.modalai.com/sentinel.

"Auterion OS is at the forefront of driving the drone industry towards a unified standard that will allow for interoperability between enterprise drones and services. We are pleased to collaborate with ModalAI to make Auterion OS available on VOXL 2. Developers looking to build solutions for enterprise drone users with global and open standards using a common infrastructure can run Auterion OS on VOXL 2," said Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion.

"As autonomy in drones and robotics becomes standardized, it is necessary to have the highest performing sensor technology to increase accuracy and stability over time. Inclusion of TDK's sensors and drivers on the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G platform brings the world's most accurate and highest performing MEMS IMUs and Pressure technology alongside Qualcomm Technologies industry leading QRB5165 solutions to drive ModalAI's VOXL 2 autopilot to the forefront for innovation and technology advancement," said Anson Yeganegi, Sr. Manager, Business Development, TDK.

"ModalAI is unlocking the barriers for advanced robotics workflows with the VOXL 2," said Ramón Roche, Program Manager, Dronecode Foundation, "The PX4 Autopilot runs natively on the QRB5165 at the heart of the VOXL 2, enabling adopters with vast flexibility from a feature-rich open source stack"

About ModalAI, Inc.

ModalAI® accelerates development of smaller, smarter and safer drones and robots with SWAP-optimized Blue UAS Framework autopilots built in the U.S.A. From home and business security to retail and government applications, the company's highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI was formed by former Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. employees in 2018 and builds on their prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets. ModalAI's VOXL product line helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably. For more information, visit www.modalai.com.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Flight RB5 and QRB5165 are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

