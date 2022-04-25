MGID Launches Creative Safety Rankings in US to Improve Ad Quality

The new Safety Ranking system balances the business needs of publishers and advertisers with the needs of consumers
MGID, the global advertising platform, has launched Creative Safety Rankings across its US network to confirm its commitment to thoughtful, ethical advertising, by ensuring quality ad content that is brand safe and enhances the user experience.
Safety Rankings is designed to provide advertisers with clear objective guidelines to publisher's expectations as it relates to user experience, allowing for a smooth ad-delivery, while protecting and preserving publisher brand and customer loyalty.
For publishers, the rating system, which has already been successfully implemented across part of MGID's network, enables offering the best personalized experience for their readers. Paired with MGID's new pre-moderation dashboard, premium publishers have full control over potential ad content misalignment by determining their safety threshold and filtering appropriate demand types to properly represent the expectations of their users, and their brands values.
"We are constantly re-evaluating and enhancing our solutions and processes to ensure our product does not only support ethical advertising, but provides effective and flexible tools to both supply and demand sides to continue improving the ecosystem," said Michael Korsunsky, CEO, North America at MGID.
-ENDS-
Notes To Editor
About MGID
MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.
Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit: www.mgid.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005659/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.