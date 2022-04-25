Sealy & Company Acquires 437,589 Square Foot State of the Art Logistics Facility in the Columbus, Ohio Market

The distribution center is located in one of Columbus' most competitive submarkets and is 100% leased
Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 437,589 square foot state of the art industrial logistics facility in one of the most competitive industrial submarkets of Columbus, Ohio. The off-market transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.
I-70 Logistics Center East, located at 1225 Southgate Parkways, offers best-in-class specifications, including cross-dock functionality, 36' clear height, abundant loading, ample auto parking spaces, and room for over 106 trailers. The building is 100% leased to an e-commerce omnichannel logistics services company. Columbus, one country's major industrial markets within the 1 billion square foot "E-Commerce Heartland," enjoys extensive highway, air, and rail systems. The region boasts a compelling combination of modern facilities, a deep labor pool, and business-friendly governments.
"2021 was a banner year for both the Columbus Industrial market and Sealy & Company. Over the last five years, Sealy has purchased over 1.7 million square feet of industrial assets in the Columbus MSA. As one of the most active buyers of industrial real estate in the US, we hope to continue to uncover assets and opportunities in Columbus and other target markets which meet our investment criteria," says Jason Gandy, Sealy & Company's Managing Director— Investment Services.
Davis Gibbs, Director – Investment Services, and Mr. Gandy led the transaction for Sealy & Company. Adam Tyler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
About Sealy & Company
Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.
