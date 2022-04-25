Hair Removal Products Industry Worth $1.4 Billion by 2027 - At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hair Removal Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hair Removal Products estimated at US$881.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laser-based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$681.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $239.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Hair Removal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$239.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Energy-based Devices Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Energy-based Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$211.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)
- Alma Lasers International
- Candela Corporation
- CosBeauty
- Cutera, Inc
- Cynosure, LLC.
- Elos Me
- Fotona d.o.o.
- LumaRx
- Lutronic
- Lynton Lasers Ltd
- MLAY
- Philips
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Sciton, Inc
- Sharplight Technologies Ltd
- SmoothSkin
- Solta Medical, Inc
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Tria Beauty
- Venus Concept
- Viora
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress due to Pandemic
- Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
- Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin
- An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices
- Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market
- Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market
- Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices
- Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market
- Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products
- Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness
- Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages
- At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity
- Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market
- Select IPL Devices: A Review
- Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes
- Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market
- Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market
- Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal Devices
- Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal
- Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects
- Expanding Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 105
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3v2eh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005686/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.