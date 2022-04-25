2022 Insights on the Ultrapure Water Global Market - Robust Growth of Flat Panel Displays Market Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ultrapure Water - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrapure Water is projected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Ultrapure Water, accounting for an estimated 29.5% share of the global total.

The market is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. The global market for ultrapure water is projected to expand steadily due to strong demand from major end-use industries, technological advancements and stringent regulations. In the coming years, the market growth is anticipated to be fueled by increasing applications, rising adoption owing to high degree of customization, strong demand from clean room practices and expansion of the semiconductor industry.

Rising investment in wafer washing across developing countries and increasing deployment of supercritical and ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants are slated to provide new growth opportunities. The semiconductor industry is the primary contributor to growth of the global market owing to extensive consumption of ultrapure water in wafer fabrication and clean room practices.

Manufacturers of semiconductor chips use ultrapure water during wafer production for wafer itching, washing and cleaning processes. Ultrapure water is an integral component of power generation plants and plays a vital role in coal-fired power plants as a result of increasing adoption of supercritical boilers. North America is the leading market for ultrapure water globally. The North American market is anticipated to gain from strong demand for the water in the US and Canada. The Asia-Pacific market for ultrapure water is driven by robust demand from semiconductor industry. Taiwan and South Korea represent the leading semiconductor manufacturing hubs across Asia-Pacific.

Ultrapure Water: An Essential Ingredient of Manufacturing Sector

Market Outlook

Ultrapure Water Market to Gather Notable Steam over Coming Years

Asia-Pacific Region to Gain Long term Demand

Key Challenges

A Brief Note on Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor, Electronics & Pharmaceutical Industries: Major end-use Market for Ultrapure Water

Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth of Global Ultrapure Water Industry

Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017 to 2024

Global Semiconductor Revenues Breakdown (in $ Billion) by Type for 2019 and 2023

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers Fuels Industry Growth

Evolving Microelectronics Market Presents an Opportunity for Ultrapure Water

Transition to 5G: An Emerging Opportunity

Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for Ultrapure Water from Power Generation

Coal Power Plants Capacity Worldwide by Type (In GW) for the Years 2017, 2025 and 2030

Rising Demand for Cleanroom Practices: Business Case for Ultrapure Water Market

Robust Growth of Flat Panel Display Market Drives Growth

Global Flat Panel Display Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Ultrapure Water: Typical Contaminants, Impact & Control Techniques

Treatment of Ultrapure Water

