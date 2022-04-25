2022 Insights on the Ultrapure Water Global Market - Robust Growth of Flat Panel Displays Market Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ultrapure Water - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrapure Water is projected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Ultrapure Water, accounting for an estimated 29.5% share of the global total.
The market is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. The global market for ultrapure water is projected to expand steadily due to strong demand from major end-use industries, technological advancements and stringent regulations. In the coming years, the market growth is anticipated to be fueled by increasing applications, rising adoption owing to high degree of customization, strong demand from clean room practices and expansion of the semiconductor industry.
Rising investment in wafer washing across developing countries and increasing deployment of supercritical and ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants are slated to provide new growth opportunities. The semiconductor industry is the primary contributor to growth of the global market owing to extensive consumption of ultrapure water in wafer fabrication and clean room practices.
Manufacturers of semiconductor chips use ultrapure water during wafer production for wafer itching, washing and cleaning processes. Ultrapure water is an integral component of power generation plants and plays a vital role in coal-fired power plants as a result of increasing adoption of supercritical boilers. North America is the leading market for ultrapure water globally. The North American market is anticipated to gain from strong demand for the water in the US and Canada. The Asia-Pacific market for ultrapure water is driven by robust demand from semiconductor industry. Taiwan and South Korea represent the leading semiconductor manufacturing hubs across Asia-Pacific.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- Dupont
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company.
- Koch Membrane Systems Inc.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Mar Cor Purification, Inc
- Microdyn-Nadir GmbH
- Nalco Water, An Ecolab Company
- Ovivo Inc.
- Pall Corporation
- Pentair plc (UK)
- SUEZ - Water Technologies & Solutions
- Veolia Environment S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Ultrapure Water - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 51 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Ultrapure Water: An Essential Ingredient of Manufacturing Sector
- Market Outlook
- Ultrapure Water Market to Gather Notable Steam over Coming Years
- Asia-Pacific Region to Gain Long term Demand
- Key Challenges
- A Brief Note on Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor, Electronics & Pharmaceutical Industries: Major end-use Market for Ultrapure Water
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth of Global Ultrapure Water Industry
- Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017 to 2024
- Global Semiconductor Revenues Breakdown (in $ Billion) by Type for 2019 and 2023
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers Fuels Industry Growth
- Evolving Microelectronics Market Presents an Opportunity for Ultrapure Water
- Transition to 5G: An Emerging Opportunity
- Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for Ultrapure Water from Power Generation
- Coal Power Plants Capacity Worldwide by Type (In GW) for the Years 2017, 2025 and 2030
- Rising Demand for Cleanroom Practices: Business Case for Ultrapure Water Market
- Robust Growth of Flat Panel Display Market Drives Growth
- Global Flat Panel Display Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
- Ultrapure Water: Typical Contaminants, Impact & Control Techniques
- Treatment of Ultrapure Water
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaju6v
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005697/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
