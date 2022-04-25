Attack on Titan & mayla classic Collaboration! Character-inspired Dressy Pumps Collection Pre-order Starts from 2022/04/20 (Wed.) 12:00 (JST)

Dolls Corporation, which operates mayla classic, a brand of women's fashion with a catchphrase "Body temperature rises 2°C..." has begun accepting orders for the animated TV shows "Attack on Titan" collaboration shoes from 12:00 (JST) on April 20, 2022 (Wed.).
These gorgeous, dressy pumps are inspired by the six characters Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Erwin, and Hange.
Attack on Titan ICONIQUE SHOES
Product Theme: The Dress Of Regiment
Pre-order Overview
Product name: - Attack on Titan ICONIQUE SHOES -
Pre-order period: 2022/04/20 (Wed.) 12:00 (JST) - 2022/05/20 (Fri.) 23:59 (JST)
Selling platform: mayla classic official website
Price: ¥ 28,600 (tax included)
Selective and playfulness design
The backs of the shoes are decorated with ribbon based on the image colors of the characters and their eyes color, as well as frills reminiscent of the cloak of the Scout Regiment. The double straps on the instep are inspired by the belt of the corps uniform, and the upper part is made of antique patterned fabric, expressing the world view of Attack on Titan.
The front part of the shoes is fitted with a charm that resembles the wings of freedom, and the outsole features a corps mark design that was specially created for this product. The heel has a vintage-like wood heel inspired by the shape of the Scout Regiment's horses. We hope you will enjoy the attention to detail in the design.
Purchase Bonus
• Postcard
• Original Box
The shoes will be delivered in an original box as an exclusive to the collaboration.
The cover of the luxurious book-shaped box uses the design of the Three Walls in the Attack on Titan, whereas the inner part was designed with the characters image. It expresses the worldview of Attack on Titan in a classical and elegant way. We hope you will enjoy decorating it with the shoes.
©Hajime Isayama,KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.
